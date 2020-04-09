5 current WWE superstars who could exploit The Fiend's hidden weakness

The Fiend may have a hidden weakness that could make him beatable.

There are a handful of current WWE stars who could defeat The Fiend.

Phillipa Marie

The Fiend may have a hidden weakness

The Firefly Fun House match this past weekend at WrestleMania was one that delighted members of the WWE Universe but it was as entertaining as it was informative. There is nothing that Bray Wyatt does by accident and it appears that the former WWE Champion may have revealed to fans what his one weakness actually is.

The walkthrough John Cena's WWE career proved that Wyatt's alter-ego thrives off the identity crisis that many WWE stars have had over the years and it was the main reason why The Fiend was able to defeat the man who was once known as The Doctor of Thugonomics.

As explained above, Goldberg was able to defeat The Fiend because he is the one opponent that Wyatt has faced that hasn't changed character throughout his career. If this really is The Fiend's hidden weakness, then there are a few current WWE stars who could exploit this newfound information.

#5. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is currently over on Monday Night RAW, but given that at one point in his career The Fiend was attacking legends in the company, it's surprising that Rey Mysterio wasn't one of the names on his list.

If the theory regarding character changes is correct then it would be because Rey Mysterio has hardly changed his character in more than two decades, which would make him just as strong of a threat to The Fiend as Goldberg was.

Mysterio's gimmick is a simple one and he came to WWE in a time when the moves that he could do in the ring were enough to propel him to stardom. Mysterio has never even turned heel, which proves that he is someone who could challenge The Fiend in the future, if Wyatt's alter-ego ever decided to stray over to Monday Night RAW.

