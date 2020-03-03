5 current WWE Superstars who recently became parents

There have been a number of new arrivals in recent months

Brie and Nikki Bella recently announced that they are both pregnant at the same time, with Brie expecting her second child with former WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan, whilst her sister Nikki Bella and her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, are getting ready to welcome their first child together.

Of course, despite the media coverage that the Bella Twins have received since making the announcement, they are not the first WWE stars to welcome children whilst still being seen as active stars.

Over the past six months, there have been a number of current WWE stars who have welcomed children into the world. Not all these stars have been able to announce the newest members of their families to quite as much drama and fanfare, since their personal lives are not considered to be as high-profile as The Bella Twins.

Nonetheless, it's time to take a look back at some of the happiest times in the lives of a selection of current WWE Superstars as they revel in the news of their new arrivals.

#5. Sunil Singh

Sunil Singh is a former 24/7 Champion in WWE, but his brother, Samir, has been catching all the headlines in recent weeks, after he married Indian actress Gurpreet Grewal at the beginning of February.

Sunil was fresh off the news that he had become a father when he attended the ceremony, since it was revealed that Sunil and his wife, Romona, welcomed their first child back in December.

"On December 13th, 2019, my wife and I welcomed our son, Gurveer Singh Sihra into this world," Singh wrote on Instagram, noting that his son was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in British Columbia. "Thank you God for this amazing blessing. (Baby boy needs tassels) #BabyBollywood."

The official announcement on WWE's website noted that his son was born weighing 6lb 10oz, and stated that both mother and baby were doing well.

