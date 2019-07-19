5 Current Superstars who should have already won a major title in WWE

Matthew Serocki

After Kofi Kingston recently became WWE Champion, who else on the roster is overdue for a major WWE title win?

As is often the case in sports, athletes are better remembered and judged by the titles they may have won or not won instead of their actual ability. How many great wrestlers from the past were memorable for one reason or another but never won the WWF Championship?

Legendary figures such as Rick Rude, Owen Hart, Roddy Piper and Mr. Perfect were all unique and great at their jobs but never hoisted the major title in WWF/WWE.

The same thing can be said about a lot of current stars in the company. While everyone shouldn't be presented as worthy of a shot at the WWE or Universal Championship, some Superstars have done more than enough to have already had a title run atop the WWE.

While holding the Intercontinental or US Championship is nice, it isn't the same as being considered worthy by the management of holding one of the two major titles on offer.

But for whatever reason, some stars who were extremely over at various points, either didn't get title shots or, received them but were booked to lose. While wrestlers like Heath Slater and Curtis Axel aren't necessarily the type of stars who are deserving of a major title run in WWE, there are a handful of wrestlers who certainly are worthy enough. Here are five current WWE stars who should have already had a run with either the Universal or WWE Championship.

#5. Big E

Big E oozes charisma and comedy yet has mainly been a mid-card star.

The powerhouse of the New Day has been a member of the main roster since 2012. He debuted as an ally of both Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee when they were embroiled in a feud with John Cena.

During his WWE run, he's been mainly used in the mid-card as both a one-time Intercontinental Champion and a six-time tag team champ. In all of his time in the WWE, he has displayed amazing strength and athleticism, which isn't usually found in many big men.

When he became a member of the New Day alongside Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, he was allowed to show us a lot of his personality and charisma. He's hilarious on the mic and is naturally quick-witted. The machinations and moves exhibited during in-ring promos are usually among the highlights of the show.

Big E has already shown that he can hang with the likes of AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and other top stars in the WWE. He's proven that he should get a major title shot just like his comrade in the New Day, Kofi Kingston.

