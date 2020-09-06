5 current WWE superstars whose return dates remain unknown

There are many reasons that a superstar may take a break from WWE. In-ring performers may take a break due to injury, for a change in persona or personal reasons.

AND NEW .....



Reigning, Defending, Undisputed @WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion ... THE BIG DOG ... WRECK EVERYONE AND LEAVE ... @WWERomanReigns!!!



BELIEVE THAT!!!https://t.co/TUyjsb9riY — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 31, 2020

At the moment there are quite a few performers absent from WWE TV. With the ongoing pandemic, performers from outside of the USA have been hit with travel restrictions, stopping them from working overseas.

There have also been some superstars over the past few months who have had brief absences from programming that have already returned. Take Apollo Crews as an example, who missed a few weeks of television which was explained on-screen by him failing a medical test.

More recently, fans have seen two huge returns. Both Roman Reigns, now with Paul Heyman at his side, and Sami Zayn have come back to screens, with Reigns even becoming the new WWE Universal Champion at Payback.

I’m back baby. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 29, 2020

At the moment, there are a handful of stars who are still absent from WWE TV; here are five who's the date of return is still not known as of yet.

#5. Ember Moon (Achilles injury)

Ember Moon has been missing from WWE TV for almost a year now

Fans have not seen Ember Moon on WWE TV since the star was in pursuit of the 24/7 Championship in the autumn of 2019. Leading up to her injury, Moon had been on an unfortunate losing streak after facing Bayley at SummerSlam.

Moon suffered a tear to her Achilles tendon, which she claimed she has been unknowingly wrestling with for months. She was also excluded from the WWE Draft during October 2019, not being chosen on TV for either WWE Monday Night RAW or WWE SmackDown. However, on the WWE website, she is listed as a SmackDown superstar.

Moon has been seen working as an analyst on WWE Backstage alongside Paige and Renee Young though. Fans praised her performance on the show and the insight that she provided. On WWE Backstage, Moon revealed that her injury could lead to her being out of the ring indefinitely.

Hopefully, Ember Moon will be able to return to the ring at some point. She is a tremendous talent and has been missed on WWE TV over the past year.