5 Current WWE Superstars with the highest win percentage

John Cena has been in the WWE for 16 years and won over 1000 matches!

Most pro-wrestling and WWE fans know that the results of a WWE match are pre-determined and that the victory or defeat of a Superstar is to tell a story that will garner audiences and keep them engaged in the story.

Some Superstars may be 'pushed' as they are 'over' with the fans and they will win a majority of their matches in their career to keep their momentum and likeability factor going in their favour.

A wrestler who wins a lot of their matches will eventually hold the title who could then later be used to put an upcoming Superstar 'over'.

Curt Hawkins has taken the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately after crossing 200 consecutive defeats.

But there are other Superstars who win most of their matches. Here are five of the current WWE Superstars with the highest win percentages.

(Note: Record as of 20th July, 2018. Record as per ProfightDB)

#5 John Cena - 77%

John Cena has lost just 246 times in WWE

John Cena was "The Guy" of the WWE for almost a decade before he made a decision to concentrate on a career in Hollywood.

Cena made his television debut way back in 2002, facing off against Kurt Angle, narrowly losing after putting up a good fight. Since then, he has gone on to greater heights and has been the poster boy of the company, winning the WWE championship 16 times!

Cena's win percentage of 77% is barely a surprise, considering how important he is for the company and how he has millions of fans, and has, for the majority of his WWE career been a face.

In his 1325 matches in the WWE, Cena has won 1021 matches and just 246 losses.

Apart from his WWE championship, Cena has also won the tag team belts four times, the United States Championship five times, and the Royal Rumble twice.

