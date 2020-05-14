5 Current WWE superstars you didn't know dated multiple wrestlers 

Many current WWE stars have dated multiple wrestlers throughout their careers

All contracted WWE Superstars spend the vast majority of their year on the road with WWE, which means that they are only able to return home on certain days. This means that family life can be hard to maintain and more often than not the time on the road

It creates lasting friendships and relationships between wrestlers who are working together on TV or traveling together at the time.

Many of these relationships are developed out of convenience which is why they often don't last and some Superstars then move on to relationships with someone else. There is often a lot of scandal and controversy surrounding the breakdown of these relationships before the stars can bounce back and start a fresh relationship with another star.

At present, there are a number of current WWE Superstars who have been known to have dated more than one wrestler.

#5 Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega is currently working as a manager on Monday Night RAW, where her clients are United States Champion Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory.

Whilst it's become well-known that she is married to fellow RAW Superstar Aleister Black, Zelina Vega was also once in a relationship with Austin Aries.

Aries wrestled in WWE for a year back in 2016, but after a stint in NXT and 205 Live he departed the company and a few months later it was revealed that he and Vega had also parted ways.

Zelina Vega is very private about her dating life, but it was revealed back in 2018 that she and Aleister Black had tied the knot in a small ceremony. The couple currently has their own Youtube Channel called A to Z which is a reference to their ring names in WWE.