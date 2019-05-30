5 current WWE Superstars you probably didn't know were parents

Both Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe are parents despite their WWE schedules.

The life of a WWE Superstar is far from easy. Not only do you have to deal with bumps in the ring as well as the constant risk of injury, but you also have to face a life on the road, away from your home. For many wrestlers, therefore, the idea of being in a relationship seems impossible (unless they are on the road as well), and the idea of starting a family seems even less likely.

For some WWE Superstars, they have been able to become parents, despite spending their life in and out of the ring. Even some Superstars of today have children, though you'd be forgiven for not knowing.

Here are five current WWE Superstars you (probably) didn't know were parents.

#5 R-Truth

A two-time United States Champion, Truth has become a marked man since becoming 24/7 Champion.

The reigning (and two-time) WWE 24/7 Champion, R-Truth has done plenty in WWE throughout the years. Joining the company all the way back in 1999, Truth has also held the Hardcore title, United States title (twice), and outside of WWE, he is a former NWA Heavyweight Champion.

Whilst fans may know of the Superstar's accolades though, few know of his personal life. He keeps his personal life outside of the public eye for the most part unless the family happens to be attending an event.

R-Truth has two daughters, both of whom were born in the past five years. Not much is known about his family aside from his marriage to his wife in 2011, as well as the birth of his children. With Truth as the 24/7 Champion though, he should keep an eye on all family members trying to make their big break in the wrestling business.

