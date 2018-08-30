WWE: 5 superstars who are fan-friendly and 5 superstars who are not

These 10 wrestlers have their own feelings towards fans

WWE is a global sports entertainment brand, where wrestlers from different parts of the world come and wrestle in front of thousands of people and millions of fans watching from around the world. Even though wrestlers need their fans, not all of them care about the WWE Universe at all. Without the fans, these superstars would be nothing today, as they won't have people to showcase their moves and talents to. These won't be any fans to cheer or boo them and to make them feel hyped.

Fans bring money into the WWE, whether it's through ticket sales, merchandise or the network subscriptions. There are numerous WWE superstars that would go out of their way for their fans. These superstars put their body on the line every week for their fans and whether they're taking selfies or signing autographs, these superstars care about their fans the same way their fans care about them.

Others just don't care about their fans and think they are goofy and ignorant people. They don't have time for their fans and they'd rather spend their time doing something else than taking selfies and signing autographs. Here are 5 WWE superstars who love and care about their fans and 5 who don't.

#5. Care - Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan loves his fans

Daniel Bryan has one of the biggest hearts in the world. When Bryan was forced to retire due to injuries, his retirement speech was filled with gratitude towards his fans. He is a good person on TV and in real life. He deeply cares about his fans and showed them how thankful and grateful he was with them in his speech, and the feeling was mutual. Bryan is aware that he's push, the Yes! Movement and numerous championships accomplishments wouldn't have been possible without the overwhelming support of his fans, and he is thankful to them.

He is always there to sign autographs, take selfies and keep in touch with his fans as much as he can. Fans love and care about him as much as he loves and cares about them. The late Connor "The Crusher" Michalek was a WWE fan who received considerable media attention after a social media campaign for him to meet his hero Daniel Bryan. He later met Bryan and other WWE performers a number of times. He died at the age of 8 due to cancer after meeting his hero. This shows how much love Bryan has for his fans and how much love they have for him.

