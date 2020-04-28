5 current WWE tag team stars that deserve a singles run

There are a lot of big stars in WWE's tag team division.

WWE's tag team division has seen a slight increase in numbers in the past couple of months, with both RAW and SmackDown having slightly deeper rosters. Whether it was through midcarders lacking direction partnering up or being called up from NXT, tag team wrestling could have a renewed focus on WWE programming.

Despite that, there are quite a few Superstars currently in tag teams who would do great on their own. Some of them have already done so, while others have the skills to have a successful singles career.

Obviously, not all of them could move over to singles competition at once, with current stories yet to play out, as well as the overall strength of the tag division. But each one of them is good enough to go far on their own.

Recent examples include Kofi Kingston last year and Otis this year, both of whom got their WrestleMania moments. Here are five current tag team stars in WWE that deserve a singles run and could follow suit.

#5 The Miz

The greatest Intercontinental Champion of the modern era

The Miz may currently be in the doghouse with WWE at the moment, due to him reportedly showing up sick at the WrestleMania 36 tapings and causing Roman Reigns to pull out. He lost a couple of matches already this month, including a triple threat SmackDown Tag Team Championship match to Big E.

However, The Miz is one of WWE's most reliable and consistent performers. So hopefully, he can regain his momentum and drift into a successful run on his own on the Blue brand. It feels like his partnership with John Morrison may be short-lived, presumably thanks in part to the SmackDown 'hacker'.

And WWE could do much worse than to insert The Miz back in the Intercontinental title picture. He has remained an 8-time Champion for over two years now. It is time for The Miz to equal the record of 9 IC title victories. That would be awesome.