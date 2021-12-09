5 Current WWE Women who are former Divas Champions

The women of WWE have pushed hard over the past few years to ensure that the term "Diva" is erased from WWE history.

The Divas Championship officially retired at WrestleMania in 2016, the titles have since become Women's Championships, whilst the women are now referred to as superstars, much like their male counterparts.

There are more women's titles in WWE at present than ever before, but the following list looks at just five current women who are still employed by the company who were once Divas Champions.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Maryse

boris @bvmbshelled



- First Canadian Divas Champion and the first to hold it for over 200 days.

- First 2x Divas champion.

- The only Diva Search contestant to win a tournament.

- Successful return to WWE, where she competed in another WM match and main evented SmackDown. Maryse ( @MaryseMizanin - First Canadian Divas Champion and the first to hold it for over 200 days.- First 2x Divas champion.- The only Diva Search contestant to win a tournament.- Successful return to WWE, where she competed in another WM match and main evented SmackDown. Maryse (@MaryseMizanin)- First Canadian Divas Champion and the first to hold it for over 200 days.- First 2x Divas champion.- The only Diva Search contestant to win a tournament.- Successful return to WWE, where she competed in another WM match and main evented SmackDown. https://t.co/KZ61iSTqQV

Maryse's WWE journey began as part of the annual Diva Search in 2006, but despite not winning the competition the star was hired by WWE and sent to their developmental brand.

The former champion made her debut at the beginning of 2008 and was able to defeat Michelle McCool to lift her first championship a few months later.

Maryse was able to capture the title for the second time in 2010, the year before she was originally released from the company. The star's release ended her five-year run in WWE and allowed her to explore several other opportunities whilst also continuing her relationship with The Miz.

Those Wrestling Girls @TWrestlingGirls



Her reign lasted 216 days.



#GirlPower Did you know that Maryse was the longest reigning Divas Champion for 5 years?Her reign lasted 216 days. Did you know that Maryse was the longest reigning Divas Champion for 5 years?Her reign lasted 216 days.#GirlPower https://t.co/X6MC8Md69r

After a five-year break, Maryse made her return to WWE in 2016 and has since been seen as her husband's manager. Maryse isn't technically an active part of the Women's Division anymore, she often wrestles alongside her husband in intergender matches when needed.

Maryse has been able to take several breaks from WWE in recent years and has welcomed two daughters in that time. The couple now have their own reality TV show called Miz and Mrs, which was created off the back of the couple's appearances on Total Divas.

The former champion made her most recent return to WWE two weeks ago when she entered into a feud between her husband The Miz and Edge.

It is believed that Maryse was added to this storyline in order for Beth Phoenix to aid her husband and the two couples to then face off in an intergender match at some point in the future.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Roxanne Smith