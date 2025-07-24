5 decisions Drew McIntyre might make at SummerSlam that could get him in trouble with WWE

Drew McIntyre is one of WWE's wildcards. It seems as if The Scottish Psychopath is always stirring up trouble, both on television and on social media. This sometimes even extends to media interviews.The Scottish Warrior will be part of a big-time match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. More specifically, Drew will team up with the always controversial Logan Paul to take on Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.Given Drew's history of causing trouble, there is a chance he could do something at SummerSlam that gets him in trouble. This could be with Triple H, a General Manager, or TKO as a whole. This article will look at a handful of things the former World Heavyweight Champion could do that might land him in hot water.Below are five decisions Drew McIntyre might make at SummerSlam that could get him in trouble with WWE.#5. He could legitimately hurt Jelly RollA major celebrity match is taking place at WWE SummerSlam 2025, and Drew McIntyre is right in the middle of it. He will team up with celebrity influencer and part-time wrestler Logan Paul.Their opponents will be the 14-time World Champion and future Hall of Famer Randy Orton and country music artist Jelly Roll. Jelly's dream has been to step into the ring, and now he has his chance. Unfortunately, his dream could become a nightmare.Drew could injure Jelly Roll during their match. It could be an accident, as wrestling is physical and Jelly is new. Still, if this happens, McIntyre injuring a celebrity would likely get him a lot of heat. TKO, who are clearly big on celebrities appearing, would likely be quite angry about it.#4. Drew McIntyre could target Randy Orton's bad back at WWE SummerSlamRandy Orton is a wrestling icon. He has been part of World Wrestling Entertainment's main roster for 23 years now. During that time, Orton has impressively won the world title on 14 separate occasions.Unfortunately, Orton missed around a year and a half of action a few years ago due to a serious back injury. Drew McIntyre is well aware of this and may capitalize on it at WWE SummerSlam. The Scottish Warrior could target Orton's back.While this makes sense as a competitor, it is also a bit low-down and dirty given Orton's real-life issues with it. As a result, WWE officials might be angry if he puts Randy at risk by targeting the legend's weak point.#3. He could interrupt and ruin John Cena vs. Cody RhodesJohn Cena will be in action in what will likely be the main event of SummerSlam. The Undisputed WWE Champion will put his prized title on the line against The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes.Rhodes and Cena have a lot of history together, but this match might not end up being a satisfying conclusion to their rivalry. Instead, Drew McIntyre could interrupt the match and attack both WWE stars.While Triple H and company officials would be furious, Drew might also be angry. He could feel disrespected about his SummerSlam match. As a result, The Scottish Warrior might disrupt and ruin the main event, even if it ultimately gets him heat from his bosses.#2. Drew could shockingly align with The RockThe Rock is one of the most controversial figures in WWE. He is a legend and a member of the TKO Board of Directors. At SummerSlam, the hated future Hall of Famer could shockingly align with The Rock, perhaps even after McIntyre interrupts the main event as outlined in the previous point.This would likely upset WWE fans, yes, but it would go beyond that. It could also anger the man in charge of creative direction at World Wrestling Entertainment, Triple H. It is no secret that The Game and The Rock have been at odds.Triple H could see Drew aligning with The Rock as choosing a side between the two. It could then lead to Drew being punished when The Rock isn't around but given special treatment whenever The Final Boss does appear.#1. He could assault Nick AldisAs noted, Drew McIntyre has a big match at WWE SummerSlam. Some feel the bout is a waste of his talent, and Drew himself is likely overlooking his opponents. Still, there could be a swerve.What if Drew loses? More specifically, what if he gets pinned by Jelly Roll? This could lead to the former WWE Champion snapping. He could attack referees or even security, trying to break things up. Things could then be taken to the next level afterwards.Nick Aldis could come out to try to scold Drew and stop his rampage. For his trouble, the SmackDown General Manager could then eat a Claymore kick out of nowhere. Needless to say, McIntyre would be in big trouble and even suspended for this.