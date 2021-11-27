3 Departing WWE Superstars who Triple H called (and 2 who Vince McMahon called)

The majority of departing WWE Superstars are told about their exits over the phone by WWE’s Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis. However, in rare cases, some men and women from the roster receive a phone call from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon or NXT founder Triple H.

In April 2021, a former United States Champion was informed of his exit after six years with the company. Within a few hours, Triple H called the released superstar and immediately began negotiations to rehire him.

Earlier in the year, Vince McMahon also contacted a long-serving legend after news broke about his next job away from WWE.

In this listicle, let’s look at three departing WWE Superstars who Triple H called, plus two who received a call from Vince McMahon.

#5 Triple H called Samoa Joe after his WWE release

Samoa Joe’s release from WWE is undoubtedly one of the strangest of all time.

The former NXT Champion received his release in April 2021 after working as a RAW color commentator for over a year. Although Triple H plays an important role behind the scenes, the WWE executive was seemingly unaware that Joe had been let go by the company.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Joe said he sent messages to many of the people he worked with in WWE, including Triple H. The 14-time world champion phoned Joe back and said he wanted him to stay.

“I got a text back [from Triple H], ‘Hey, give me a minute, getting out of a meeting.’ We had a brief conversation, which was essentially like, ‘Give us a little bit of time. I’ll work out a package and we’ll talk soon.’ ‘Alright, that’s totally fine, I have no problem with that.’ And it led to my return to NXT,” Joe said.

As Joe mentioned, he returned to NXT in June 2021 and went on to become a three-time NXT Champion. He also began working in a backstage role as a WWE scout.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry