5 Deserving WWE Superstars Who Should Hold The Universal Championship

As Lesnar's popularity continues to slide, who could step into his shoes on Raw?

David C CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 04:28 IST

It would be fair to say that Brock Lesnar has never really been the most popular member of the WWE roster.

Thanks to his various extra-curricular activities - namely taking time away from the ring to compete in UFC - the 40-year-old is forever fighting the perception that he sees pro-wrestling as a way to line his pockets and nothing more.

This year, more than any other has been a damaging one for The Beast Incarnate's reputation. In March, he was booed out of the arena after his advertised appearance at a house show in Chicago lasted just 35 seconds.

Since then, reports have emerged claiming that his new contract will see him earn more than $100,000 every time he shows up on Raw.

Combine all of this with his disappointing performance opposite Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34, and many are beginning to question whether he's really deserving of the WWE Universal Championship, a title he has held for more than a year.

Sadly, it appears as though fans will have to wait at least another couple of months before the company crowns a new title holder. Paul Heyman's client won't be defending his belt at Money in the Bank, and may not make another appearance in the squared circle until SummerSlam.

That gives us a lot of time to speculate on the identity of his successor, and though it's rare that WWE reward their employees simply on the basis of who is the most "deserving", here are five that could surely do a better job than Lesnar.

#5 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is one of the hardest workers in WWE, evidenced both by the sheer volume of matches he's fought since being promoted to the main roster in 2016 and the fact that he takes bumps like nobody else on the roster.

The Underdog From The Underground is clearly a committed team player. Despite being a potential main event star in his own right, he has spent most of his mainstream wrestling career helping to make others look good, specifically the likes of Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman.

The concern with Zayn has always been that, although he is an undoubtedly skilled technician, he lacks the personality to be the leading player on Monday Night Raw. These fears, however, have been firmly laid to rest over recent months. Since his heel turn late last year, he's been one of the most entertaining voices in the company.