5 directions for Aleister Black when his WWE contract expires

Aleister Black's talent is without question. The former WWE NXT Champion is one of the best in-ring workers under a WWE contract right now. However, it would appear that Black is likely to fall into the category of WWE Superstars who were unable to transfer their success from NXT to either WWE RAW or SmackDown.

This is not the Aleister Black we know. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/wVrLx4sueX — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 25, 2020

Recent reports suggest that Aleister Black could depart from WWE once his contract expires. Black has not appeared on WWE television since the WWE Draft in October 2020, when the former NXT Champion was drafted to SmackDown from Monday Night RAW.

Since then, Black hasn't appeared at all on WWE television. During this time, his wife Zelina Vega was released from her WWE contract after she clashed with officials over the company's new edict, which prohibits talent from working with third-party platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Cameo, etc.

Many within the WWE Universe are baffled that the promotion can't find a spot on their television programs for a significantly talented star like Aleister Black.

Nevertheless, due to his immense talent, Black will no doubt have a plethora of options available to him if and when his WWE career comes to a close.

Let's take a look at five directions for Aleister Black once his WWE contract expires.

#5 Aleister Black signs with All Elite Wrestling

Could Aleister Black become "All Elite" soon?

Arguably the most likely destination for Aleister Black once his WWE contract expires is All Elite Wrestling. One could even argue that the only reason Black hasn't yet been released by WWE is to prevent the former NXT Champion from becoming "All Elite."

There is no doubt AEW President Tony Khan and the various Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling would certainly have a great amount of interest in acquiring a talented wrestler like Black.

He could follow the same career path as former WWE Superstars like Christian Cage, Paul Wight, Matt Hardy, Miro, and Sting who, once their WWE contract expired, jumped to AEW.

The aforementioned stars found themselves revitalized and enjoying the art of professional wrestling once more in AEW, something that had been lost during the latter days of their respective WWE careers. Should Black sign with AEW, he could likely find himself with a new lease of life in professional wrestling once more.

Furthermore, a move to AEW opens up the possibility of him wrestling with some world-class opponents. Potential match-ups could include the former NXT Champion squaring off against the likes of Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, Sting, Cody Rhodes, Brian Cage, and more. Those matches alone are enough of a reason for Aleister Black to consider AEW as a viable option once his WWE contract expires.

