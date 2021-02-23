5 Directions for Braun Strowman after his quick loss to Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

Since Braun Strowman lost the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2020, things have been far from ideal for him. His WrestleMania 36 win against Goldberg suggested WWE might go all the way in pushing him as the face of SmackDown in Roman Reigns' absence. However, his run as the champion was hampered by lackluster rivalries. Eventually, a feud with The Fiend that saw him turning heel completely stalled his momentum.

In October 2020, Braun Strowman was drafted to RAW, and it finally felt like The Monster Among Men might rediscover his lost mojo. As it turned out, an unforeseen injury forced the WWE to run a kayfabe suspension angle for Strowman. It kept him out of action for a little more than two months.

On this week's WWE RAW, Strowman showed up and demanded a shot at the WWE Championship. In the main event of the show, Bobby Lashley virtually squashed him in a matter of minutes. It has made fans of the star skeptical about his positioning on the card. Many are wondering if he'll even find himself on the card of WrestleMania 37.

Here in this article, we will discuss five possible directions for Braun Strowman after his quick loss to Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Braun Strowman and Keith Lee have some unfinished business with each other

Braun Strowman and Keith Lee

Braun Strowman and Keith Lee had seemingly kick-started a feud in October-November 2020 that never reached its conclusion. The two had some fun interactions on RAW during the build-up to Survivor Series 2020. However, The Monster Among Men was written-off from TV due to an unforeseen injury, rendering their feud incomplete.

While Keith Lee is currently recuperating from an injury, fans can expect to see him back by WrestleMania 37. The two superstars can resume their feud from where they left, and it wouldn't require much of a backstory. WWE fans also want to see Lee do something of note at The Grandest Stages of Them All. As a result, WWE must wisely go ahead with a match between the two.

No matter who wins the clash, Braun Strowman and Keith Lee will surely put on a barnburner that seems deserving of a stage like WrestleMania 37.