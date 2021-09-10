5 directions for Happy Corbin on SmackDown

It has been quite a challenging few months for Happy Corbin. The former Lone Wolf strolled into 2021 as the 'King' before losing his crown in May to Shinsuke Nakamura. This immediately sent him on an unfortunate downward spiral.

He reported for duty on SmackDown with a dirty shirt, an unkempt beard and unshaved hair and looked like he had hit rock bottom. Corbin revealed that after he lost the crown, he lost everything, including his cars and his savings. He even said that his wife and kid had walked out on him. Worst of all, he was no longer able to afford his favorite wagyu beef!

After a number of weeks, his luck changed when the WWE headed to Las Vegas for SummerSlam. Corbin had the time of his life and described himself as becoming 'filthy rich'. He demanded to be called 'Happy Corbin' moving forward and declared that he was back. He's even found a new friend in celebrity Logan Paul.

That being said, let's take a look at five directions for Happy Corbin on SmackDown.

#5 Happy Corbin could try and purchase luxury WWE items

No parent has ever held their child like Baron Corbin holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XX1H7EL5Ma — Andy H. Murray (@andyhmurray) August 21, 2021

Prior to SummerSlam, Corbin was down on his luck and this was only made worse by Kevin Owens. Owens challenged Corbin to a match where if he lost, he would have to stop begging for help and make his own luck. Corbin, of course, lost.

When he returned backstage he seized on an opportune moment and stole Big E's Money in the Bank briefcase. He thought his luck was up once again, but it just wasn't meant to be.

Eventually, Big E got his briefcase back at SummerSlam. However, after Corbin became 'filthy rich', he made an offer to the New Day star. Big E turned all of the offers down, but what if Happy Corbin continued to pursue some luxury items in WWE?

#SmackDown: "Happy Corbin" attempted to purchase the #MITB contract from Big E for $100,000. pic.twitter.com/q5G3TN1WrH — This is Sports Entertainement (@SEWrestlingNews) August 28, 2021

Happy Corbin could have a similar streak to that of the 'Million Dollar Man' Ted Dibiase. After all, everybody has a price. He could continue to barter with Big E to secure the briefcase, or even go as far as offering money for championships. It would certainly add a different dynamic and Corbin could use his wealth to his advantage to push him to where he wants to be.

As long as he doesn't try and offer Rick Boogs money for his guitar, then we can all rest easy!

