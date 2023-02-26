5 directions for LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar LA Knight will be looking to give WrestleMania an "LA Knight moment" this April. Last Friday, the standout SmackDown mid-carder appeared confident that he'll have a role at 2023's grand spectacle. Only time will tell what direction this charismatic wrestler will take at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Knight's most recent appearance at a premium live event happened at the 2023 Royal Rumble in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. Knight would end up losing that bout against Bray Wyatt, but in the lead-up to the match, he'd gain plenty of supporters based on the quality of his promos.

There are plenty of paths that LA Knight can take for WrestleMania 39. Here's a look at five potential directions for The Megastar on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5. LA Knight vs. WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin is seemingly off the cards for a match at WrestleMania this year, but there's still a possibility The Texas Rattlesnake could find himself opening up a can of whoop ass at The Show of Shows yet again. In 2023, maybe it's time for a battle between "What?!" and "Yeah!"

Dirt sheet writers, wrestling fans, and even former WCW wrestlers Disco Inferno and Konnan like the idea of Stone Cold vs LA Knight at WrestleMania. The idea for this match brings people who don't typically agree on things when it comes to pro wrestling together.

Currently, Knight and Austin aren't rumored to do battle at 'Mania. But the Internet Wrestling Community is definitely speculating about this match going down in Los Angeles this April. Knight has already said "hell yeah" to a match against Stone Cold at WrestleMania 39.

#4. LA Knight crosses The Rock at WrestleMania

The Rock was once heavily rumored to be the headliner of WrestleMania 39 across from Roman Reigns. However, Cody Rhodes is currently the one scheduled to face Roman at 'Mania. By the looks of it, The Great One is seemingly off the cards for WWE's grand spectacle in April. But what if he finds time for a segment with LA Knight on the Grandest Stage of Them All?

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39 is now out of the question, but there's still a possibility for the Hollywood icon to come in for a quick segment that'll involve little to no physicality. If The Rock were to spar on the mic with Knight, there's a good chance it'll lead to the former NXT Superstar being floored with a Rock Bottom.

The last time The Rock had an official match was at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Erick Rowan in a record-breaking six seconds. Wrestling fans may revolt at the idea of LA Knight meeting a similar fate, so maybe they'd be better off having a talking segment without an actual wrestling match involved.

The Rock and LA Knight are both excellent talkers on the mic, and wrestling fans would be in for a treat to see the two have a war of words at WrestleMania.

#3. LA Knight vs. one of the three members of New Day

The Megastar and The New Day appear to have sparked a beef on the February 24, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods interrupted LA Knight's promo, believing that he hasn't earned the right to make any pronouncements regarding WrestleMania. Knight struck back by casting shade on KofiMania and calling them 'The Nerd Day'.

LA lost to Kofi on the most recent episode of SmackDown, but what if The Megastar's problem with New Day goes all the way to WrestleMania? When WWE's grand spectacle goes to Hollywood, perhaps LA Knight will be battling one of "Ya boys" in a one-on-one match.

Knight might challenge Kingston to a rematch, and if that match doesn't happen on a future episode of SmackDown, perhaps it'll be saved for 'Mania in April. Or maybe The Megastar is meant to go after the 2021 King of the Ring winner, Xavier Woods.

Some fans are hoping to see Big E return to battle Knight at WrestleMania. Considering that it would be Big E's first bout since his neck injury last year, this hypothetical match will predictably have a bigger impact and hype compared to singles matches featuring Knight/Woods and Knight/Kofi. While the big man isn't rumored to be making an in-ring return anytime soon, that hasn't stopped his fans from dreaming.

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc LA Knight vs a returning Big E would be fun for Mania. Really missing Big E #SmackDown LA Knight vs a returning Big E would be fun for Mania. Really missing Big E #SmackDown

#2. LA Knight co-hosts WrestleMania

WrestleMania is heading to Los Angeles, so it might be fitting to have LA Knight co-host the event. While his star power might not yet be big enough to host the grand spectacle by himself, hosting the event with a bigger name would help Knight gain greater exposure and show the world why he's one of the most charismatic superstars in WWE today.

Titus O'Neil hosted WrestleMania 37 alongside Hulk Hogan. Knight might not get The Immortal One to be his co-host, but there are surely plenty of legends who'd be more than willing to take up the role.

As a co-host, Knight will have two nights of WrestleMania to demonstrate his talents on the microphone to a worldwide audience. The Megastar might be able to spark numerous memorable moments as the co-host of WWE's biggest show of the year, some of which could go viral.

#1. LA Knight finds help fighting The New Day

Rather than fight The New Day alone, LA Knight may need to look for some back-up on the Road to WrestleMania 39. But the former IMPACT World Champion doesn't have any allies on SmackDown, so who would be willing to help out the charismatic loudmouth? How about a duo from NXT?

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Deadline 2022, ending the second reign of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. The British heels were unable to win their championship back from New Day. Maybe they'll look to the main roster to avenge their loss.

Pretty Deadly can join Knight in a bout against mutual enemies. The former champions might be ready for a run on the main roster. If not, he may need to find someone else to help him fend off Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and potentially Big E. If the big man isn't ready for an in-ring return just yet, Big E could accompany his New Day brethren to ringside.

