5 directions for Peyton Royce after her passionate RAW Talk promo

On WWE's most recent episode of RAW Talk, Peyton Royce cut the promo of her career. During her passionate speech, she held back the tears as she spoke about always getting looked over and, therefore, unable to show off her true talent.

Royce aired her disappointment about the same people getting all of the glory and the spotlight. She finished her epic promo by demanding a shot at RAW Women's Champion, Asuka.

"I'm not here to hide my talents, in fact, my talents are hidden behind the opinion of others. Why not just let me go? Just let me go and see what happens. You know our RAW Women's Champion, Asuka, she's injured right now and does that sucks for her, but when a talent goes down, a spot opens up, and that spot is massive. So why not me? Why does it always have to be the same old, same old? You know I packed up my life, I moved across the world, I set up in a completely different country with not much of a support system to chase this dream. To what? To get stuck in the locker room watching other women do what I do better than 98% of them. And the other 2%? Well, I sure as hell give them a run for their money. It actually hurts, when you know deep in your soul you are destined to be where you are, striving for what you feel you deserve…you know my potential haunts me. When you're striving for something that you feel you really deserve….this is where I'm meant to be, and my patience has been running thin for quite some time. So stop wasting my time and give me Asuka."

Everything that Peyton Royce delivered speaks true to her position in WWE's women's division. She is looked over and underused. When the promotion unceremoniously split up her popular partnership with Billie Kay, many fans assumed that it would be the catalyst to launch her singles career.

However, a singles run is yet to happen, which has left fans and Peyton Royce frustrated. Now Royce has aired her frustrations on WWE programming, which has the WWE Universe buzzing and creating an array of possibilities to take Royce's career in the right direction.

In this article, we will look at five directions for Peyton Royce after her passionate RAW Talk promo

#5 Peyton Royce continues to deliver impassioned promos across WWE television

Peyton Royce showed she is one the best talkers in WWE

Due to WWE persistently underutilizing her, Peyton Royce has never really got the chance to show the wrestling world just how good she is on the microphone. In just 2 minutes, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion proved that she is one of the best talkers in the business.

Can’t let nobody change me.



Won’t let nobody claim me.



Cause I’m the one that made me. pic.twitter.com/SK3lpGUaC9 — Relentless Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 20, 2021

Royce and WWE would be wise to capitalize on the promo and have her show passion, enthusiasm, and hunger to thrive in the company with more promos such as the one she so effortlessly and emotionally delivered on RAW Talk.

The promos would give Peyton Royce an edge seldom seen on WWE programming and potentially give her career the boost it needs and fans want to see. Royce is a fantastic performer both in and out of the ring, and if she is allowed to convey this new side of her character on RAW, she will be shattering the glass ceiling in no time.

