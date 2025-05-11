5 Directions for Randy Orton after losing at Backlash

Randy Orton lost the Undisputed WWE Championship match to his rival, John Cena, at Backlash. The Champ outsmarted The Viper and succeeded in retaining his title. Despite having numerous opportunities to win the title, Orton ultimately could not get the job done. The referee got knocked out twice, while his multiple RKO's to Cena went in vain.
This could have been the last time Orton got his hands on John Cena, as well as the last time Orton challenged for the WWE Championship. The Apex Predator might now be headed for different things after Backlash.
On that note, here are five directions for The Viper after Backlash.
#5 Indefinite suspension
The Viper attacked several WWE officials after the referee failed to count the pin. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis entered the ring with Jamie Noble, Shane Helms, and Shawn Daivari, but The Viper gave everyone an RKO.
As a result of his actions, Randy Orton can be suspended by WWE. The suspension might be indefinite, and he might have to stay away from the ring for quite a long time.
#4 Feud with R-Truth
Randy Orton can also get into a feud with R-Truth after Backlash. The veteran came out to help John Cena, and pleaded with Orton to spare Cena before The Legend Killer stunned him with an RKO.
However, the night didn't end there for R-Truth. John Cena also gave him an Attitude Adjustment during the press conference, making things worse. So on this week's SmackDown, Randy Orton can have a one-on-one match with the 53-year-old superstar.
#3 Feud with Nick Aldis
Randy Orton's next opponent could be Nick Aldis. This was the third time Orton attacked Aldis with an RKO. When Orton attacked Aldis before WrestleMania 41, it was assumed that the SmackDown General Manager could make his in-ring debut in WWE. However, that didn't happen.
And now, The Viper has attacked Aldis for the third time, which might finally force the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion to put on his wrestling gear once again.
#2 Randy Orton can turn heel
Orton can go back to his old persona and turn heel once again. Frankly, the Legend Killer hasn't been at his best since becoming a babyface. He has lost some big matches in the recent past, including the King of the Ring final to Gunther last year.
As a heel, Orton shone on the roster and was able to get major victories. Therefore, after this unfortunate loss against Cena, Orton can once again turn heel.
#1 Join Seth Rollins' alliance
Randy Orton can also join Seth Rollins' new alliance if he decides to turn heel. Joining The Visionary's stable would be beneficial for him, as he would be under the leadership of Paul Heyman. While Orton is already an established superstar, his career might get a huge boost from being part of Seth Rollins' alliance.
The ball is now in The Apex Predator's court, and only he can decide what he wants to do from here. We could get the answers on this week's episode of SmackDown.