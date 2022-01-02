5 directions for RK-Bro following WWE Day 1

WWE Day 1 was undoubtedly an intriguing pay-per-view with RK-Bro adding a lot of sheen to the event by retaining their RAW Tag Team Championship.

Randy Orton and Riddle overcame The Street Profits, who were the #1 contenders having won the RK-Bronament finals on the latest edition of RAW. In a pleasant surprise before the bout began, Migos accompanied RK-Bro to the ring and joined the announcement team.

Both teams began the bout with much purpose, with neither giving an inch to the opposition. In one of the high points of the contest, The Viper nailed Ford and Dawkins with double draping DDT from the ring ropes.

Montez and Angelo put on a spirited performance but were defeated in the end. The Original Bro and the Apex Predator hit the Flying RKO double-team finish on Montez for the win. It was indeed refreshing to see both the babyfaced teams embrace each other in a show of respect after the bout as they celebrated with Migos in the ring.

With RK-Bro having conquered yet another team in The Street Profits to retain their RAW Tag Team Championship, the latter will most certainly go back in line for a title opportunity. Having said this, there will be a host of new challenges that will await the dominant champions on the first edition of RAW in 2022.

In this article, we look at five directions for RK-Bro following their win at WWE Day 1:

#5 The Alpha Academy could stake their claim for a title opportunity against RK-Bro

The feud between The Alpha Academy and RK-Bro is far from over.

Having been beaten by Riddle and Randy Orton in singles matches on the last edition of RAW, Chad Gable and Otis are desperate for revenge. What could be better than challenging the champions for their titles to settle the score?

A future match between these teams for the RAW Tag Team Championship will undoubtedly be on the cards. The contest will be one for the ages, pitting power and athleticism from both teams.

