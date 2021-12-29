WWE has officially made a change to Seth Rollins' ring name

Monday Night RAW Superstar Seth Rollins is now being referred to by a newly updated ring name.

WWE recently released their rankings of the top 25 matches of 2021. Rollins got multiple entries on this list, including the top spot for his Hell in a Cell match against Edge at WWE Crown Jewel 2021.

However, it was interesting to note that WWE referred to him each time in the list as Seth "Freakin" Rollins. This was previously used as a catchphrase by Rollins and even on his merchandise, but the company never officially used it explicitly.

Earlier, a graphic for his match at WWE Day 1 also had his name written as Seth "Freakin" Rollins. He's set to challenge for the WWE Championship in a fatal four-way match against Big E, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.

Adding to this, Seth Rollins also tweeted about the same, jokingly claiming that he now has "FREAKIN" as his middle name on his birth certificate.

"Seth FREAKIN Rollins. On the birth cert babes," wrote Seth Rollins in his tweet.

Seth Rollins @WWERollins Seth FREAKIN Rollins. On the birth cert babes. Seth FREAKIN Rollins. On the birth cert babes. https://t.co/RuxzIa2ZcU

Concerns over Seth Rollins' status for WWE Day 1

Seth Rollins recently revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. WWE is currently suffering from another outbreak of the virus which has affected several stars on its roster.

Recently, many top names including Roman Reigns, Big E, and Becky Lynch were pulled from live events. This has raised concerns over the status of WWE Day 1, especially of Seth Rollins.

"Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!" Seth Rollins wrote.

Seth Rollins @WWERollins Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!! Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!

It should be noted that Rollins appeared on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW virtually to hype up his match at WWE Day 1.

In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave an update on the situation. According to him, multiple top stars were pulled from live events as a precautionary measure. He also stated that, as of now, all the stars advertised to appear at WWE Day 1 are expected to do so.

