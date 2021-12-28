Backstage update on WWE Day 1 card after recent COVID-19 issues

The recent COVID-19 issues in WWE have raised concerns over the upcoming pay-per-view WWE Day 1. However, there is a positive update on the situation.

Several stars were pulled from recent live events, as well as this week's Monday Night RAW.Top names including Roman Reigns, Big E, Becky Lynch, and others. Seth Rollins has also confirmed on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Seth Rollins @WWERollins Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!! Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation. According to Meltzer, not all the talents who missed the show tested positive for COVID-19. Some of them were taken off as precautions and to protect the announced match card of WWE Day 1. Meltzer stated that this is particularly true for the main event matches.

According to Meltzer, the advertised matches for WWE Day 1 are happening. All the stars advertised to appear are expected to do so, as of now. This could of course change in the next few days depending upon the situation.

WWE Day 1 announced match card so far

The first pay-per-view of 2022, WWE Day 1 is set to take place on January 1, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. As of the writing of this article, a total of seven matches have been announced for the show, including five title matches.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar in what would likely be the main event of WWE Day 1. With Reigns firing Paul Heyman, fans are excited to see how this match turns out to be.

The WWE Championship will be on the line as Big E will defend his title in a massive, fatal four-way match. He is up against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will put her title up against Liv Morgan at the show.

Other title matches announced include RK-Bro vs. Street Profits for the RAW tag titles and Usos vs. The New Day for the SmackDown tag titles. WWE Day 1 would also feature Edge going one-on-one against The Miz. Finally, Drew McIntyre will face Madcap Moss.

