5 directions for Sasha Banks following Survivor Series 2021

At Survivor Series 2021, Sasha Banks appeared on Team SmackDown as they faced Team RAW. The Boss captained the team consisting of Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Shotzi and Toni Storm against Bianca Belair, Queen Zelina, Carmella, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

In the end, Sasha was eliminated from the match-up thanks to her own team mate Shotzi, who The Boss has been feuding with. It allowed Shotzi, Shayna Baszler and Natalya to keep Sasha from re-entering the match and ultimately being counted out.

Now, with the RAW vs. SmackDown stuff out of the way, it is time for the former SmackDown Women's Champion to get back on track, but where does she start first? Let's take a look at five directions for Sasha Banks following Survivor Series 2021.

#5 Sasha Banks could continue her feud with Shotzi

Ultimately, it was Shotzi's actions that cost Sasha Banks her place in leading SmackDown to victory at Survivor Series.

Shotzi has had it in for Sasha Banks since her first night on SmackDown following the rosters coming into place after the 2021 WWE Draft. Shotzi lost on that night to The Boss which resulted in her brutally assaulting The Boss.

Shotzi discussed turning on Sasha Banks following her assault:

"I am fed up, plain and simple. I am done being the happy and easy-going Shotzi. I have been screwed over on title opportunities over title opportunities. My tag partner [Tegan Nox] left me. I came here wanting to have fun and kick ass. Well, you know what, I haven’t had fun in a really long time.So, there’s just one thing left to do. Sasha [Banks] was my breaking point. And now, she’s my target. I’m not letting anyone walk over me anymore. I am running over everyone in my way!" Shotzi said. (h/t Sescoops)

It led to the former NXT Women's Tag Team champion declaring that she will do whatever it takes to get her hands on Sasha. The two met in the ring once again just days before Survivor Series, with Banks picking up the victory.

It appears that Shotzi is still holding a grudge following her actions during the women's 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match. Sasha Banks can't stand for what happened and needs to make sure that Shotzi pays for what she did.

Shotzi claimed that Sasha Banks was the target. The roles have now reversed as the target is firmly on the green-haired superstar.

