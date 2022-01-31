5 directions for Seth Rollins on the Road to WrestleMania after his epic match with Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins could have an interesting WrestleMania season after becoming the first WWE Superstar in over two years to win a Premium Live Event match against Roman Reigns. The win was by disqualification, but it still counts.

There are several directions WWE can take with Rollins on RAW as we head towards WrestleMania 38. He's sure to play a major role at the event, with a few potential opponents in store for him.

The Drip God might be in the form of his career, following some excellent performances in the ring and on the microphone. Hopefully, he can maintain that hot streak as The Show of Shows approaches. But there are still two months to go.

Here, we'll look at five potential directions for Seth Rollins after his match against Roman Reigns this past weekend. They range from the immediate future to potential WrestleMania feuds. What do you want to see him do next? Let us know in the comments section below.

#5. A rematch with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber

The issue between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns hasn't been resolved following the non-finish at the Royal Rumble. The Architect's show-stealing throwback to The Shield was too much for the Universal Champion to handle as he completely snapped.

Reigns decimated Rollins with a steel chair in a role reversal from the latter's betrayal of his brothers in 2014. As a result, we might get another match between the eternal rivals. Elimination Chamber seems like the perfect spot for it before The Tribal Chief moves on to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

Perhaps the two can have a No Disqualification Match in Saudi Arabia. It would be epic, even more so than their match at the Rumble. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins always create magic in the ring. A potential Universal title rematch wouldn't be any different.

However, if WWE moves away from this story, The Visionary has plenty of other things he can do on RAW before and at The Show of Shows.

Edited by Abhinav Singh