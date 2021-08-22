5 directions for Seth Rollins after his devastating loss to Edge at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam hosted a grudge match between Edge and Seth Rollins. The two superstars had a great build up to the match, especially because of the way things went down between them in 2014.

Rollins pulled out every single trick he had up his sleeve at the pay-per-view. However, he failed to put away the Hall of Famer at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The first dream match between the two superstars did not disappoint, and Seth Rollins played a great heel character during the contest. Following the loss, it will be interesting to see what The Drip King does next to remain relevant on WWE SmackDown.

Will Rollins move into a new rivalry following his loss at SummerSlam? Or is he going to come face to face with an old foe to decide who will move into the Universal Championship scene next?

Take a look at five directions for Seth Rollins following his decisive loss to Edge at WWE SummerSlam.

#5. Seth Rollins could join Becky Lynch after her WWE SummerSlam return

Seth Rollins has the most narcissistic character in all of WWE today. His current character has led to him facing several humiliating losses in WWE, but it looks like he isn’t bothered by his current record.

Rollins suffered another loss at the hands of Edge at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch made a successful return to the ring. Lynch defeated Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship and surprise the entire WWE Universe.

Seth Rollins could look to cash in on his spouse’s success in the months to come. He could turn himself into an even more narcissistic character and join The Man on SmackDown.

Rollins could be moved into a storyline with Lynch where he continues to take credit for his spouse’s success. He could talk about how he helped prepare Lynch for her return and make it the sole reason why she won at SummerSlam.

I have a theory as to why Becky Lynch returned as a heel to beat Bianca Belair



Seth Rollins is on Smackdown as a heel and he and Becky are married. I think the logic is to have them team up and take over Smackdown#BeckyisBack #SummerSlam — Bradly the Phoenix (@IcePhoenix27BW) August 22, 2021

WWE could even book a few mixed tag team matches between the teams of Lynch & Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair & Montez Ford.

This could be a new direction for The Drip King who could move away from the top of the men’s roster for some time to build a different storyline on SmackDown. It could lead to some big angles before the two head in different directions once more.

