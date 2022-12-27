5 Directions for The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa in 2023: The new Head of the Table in WWE, an unlikely tag team

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut during the main event at WWE Clash at the Castle. The premium live event drew over 60,000 fans to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Roman Reigns put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre. Drew was a fan-favorite heading into the match and much of the WWE Universe was hoping to see a new champion crowned.

Sikoa ensured that would not be the case by hopping over the barricade for a distraction. Reigns capitalized on the distraction to retain the title and The Bloodline has shown no signs of slowing down ever since.

Listed below are five possible directions for Solo Sikoa next year in WWE.

#5. Solo Sikoa could capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Solo Sikoa reveals the advice that Roman Reigns gave him 🤝 Solo Sikoa reveals the advice that Roman Reigns gave him 🤝 https://t.co/0kLBWi5SSR

Solo Sikoa entered WWE's main roster with the ultimate mentor, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He has always been by The Tribal Chief's side as The Enforcer of The Bloodline and recently showed just what he is capable of with a brutal attack on Matt Riddle.

Sikoa could be waiting for the perfect opportunity to attack Roman Reigns while simultaneously listening to words of wisdom from The Head of the Table. The 29-year-old has his entire career ahead of him and may decide to etch his name in the record books as the superstar that finally ended Roman's reign at the top of the company.

#4. Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn can challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

sydney @heeIusos sami dancing, but to solo sikoa’s theme song sami dancing, but to solo sikoa’s theme song https://t.co/D1desdCU3I

Sami Zayn appears to have patched things up with Jey Uso and The Bloodline following his lie ahead of Survivor Series. The Honoray Uce lied to Jey's face about a conversation he had with Kevin Owens but made up for it by guiding The Bloodline to victory in the WarGames match at the premium live event last month.

If The Bloodline did ever decide to betray Sami, Solo Sikoa might be against it. Sikoa will eventually be a star on his own but could partner up with The Honorary Uce to stick it to The Bloodline if the faction falls apart next year.

#3. He could become the leader of The Bloodline

There is an inescapable underlying tension within The Bloodline that will either be resolved or explode in the group's face soon. Roman Reigns forced Jimmy and Jey Uso to join the group and acknowledge him as their Tribal Chief two years ago at Hell in a Cell.

The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even Sami Zayn could grow tired of Reigns controlling their careers next year. A massive twist to The Bloodline story would be the group collectively deciding to remove Roman Reigns. If that were to happen, Solo could emerge as the new leader of The Bloodline.

#2. Solo Sikoa and Austin Theory could showcase the future of WWE

Austin Theory currently holds the United States Championship after defeating Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series. The 25-year-old had a rocky 2022 after losing his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt but has recovered nicely on RAW.

Solo Sikoa is only four years older than Theory and would make for an incredibly difficult opponent for the United States Champion. WWE appears to be building up the United States Championship as the main title on the red brand and a rivalry between Solo and Austin would go a long way in accomplishing that.

#1. Solo Sikoa could defeat The Ring General on WWE SmackDown

Gunther has been dominant since arriving on the main roster and defeated Ricochet to become the Intercontinental Champion back in June. Ricochet earned another shot at the title recently by winning the SmackDown World Cup tournament but came up short in a great bout against The Ring General on the December 16th edition of the blue brand.

Braun Strowman has his sights set on Gunther after he cost him his semifinal match against Ricochet in the SmackDown World Cup. If Gunther is able to overcome The Monster of All Monsters, Solo could challenge him for the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther has ringside support with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. Sikoa, however, would have The Bloodline by his side to even the odds and has the talent to defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in 2023.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes