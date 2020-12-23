5 directions WWE could take with Mandy Rose in 2021

The partnership of Mandy Rose and real-life friend Dana Brooke was established on WWE Monday Night RAW in September following Rose's move from SmackDown. So far, the pair have worked well together and have been demonstrating a great level of chemistry both inside and outside of the ring.

Before the pair became a tag team on RAW, they were following very different paths in WWE. Mandy Rose was a part of a huge storyline involving her former friend Sonya Deville and her on-screen boyfriend Otis. It involved a heart-warming WrestleMania moment and a big SummerSlam match between Rose and Deville.

On the other hand, Dana Brooke was only seen sporadically on WWE television and wasn't really involved in anything significant for some time.

Mandy Rose was recently a guest on the Chasing Glory podcast with Lillian Garcia. She expressed initial doubts about forming a tag team with Dana Brooke, and was concerned over her performance in WWE.

Considering Rose's recent words, here are five directions that she could take in WWE during the upcoming year.

#5 Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke could stay together as a babyface tag team

So far, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have shown that they can work well as one of the newest teams in the WWE women's tag division. The division is currently fairly sparse and needs all the partnerships that it can get right now.

The pair have shown that they work well together in the WWE, and their real-life friendship has translated well to solid on-screen chemistry. Currently, the pair are working as babyfaces, and together they suit this role.

For most of her WWE career, Mandy Rose has portrayed a heel character. Her current persona is a welcome contrast to how Rose used to be when paired up with Sonya Deville.

There is huge potential for Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke together in their current form and if they're given a push, it would be interesting to see them reach their full potential.

With new Women's Tag Team Champions in the form of Charlotte Flair and Asuka, perhaps Rose and Brooke are high in the pecking order to challenge for the belts soon.