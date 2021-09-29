5 disappointing WWE match endings

Professional wrestling matches - WWE or otherwise - are performed (for the most part) in order to tell a story. WWE is just like any other kind of theater - it has a beginning, middle, and end, as well as lore set beforehand to frame the scenario. The wrestlers are characters and, if the match is done properly, those characters will evolve as the story continues.

The point being that the end of a match - or even a series of matches - is the payoff to a story being told. Like any other story, the way a match ends is important in the larger scenario. Which is where this list comes in.

This is just another way of saying that the WWE match endings on this list aren't us saying "the wrong person won" or anything that basic. It's us saying "we don't care who won, but the way they won is really stupid." You may not agree, but that's what we're going for.

For this particular list - and it's a list that is by no means comprehensive - we're sticking with WWE matches (save for a couple of honorable mentions). Of course, we have no doubt you have other match endings you think should be here, and we invite you to share those in the comments section below.

Anyway, let's get to it. But first, here's a couple of non-WWE things.

Honorable non-WWE mentions: a poke of a finger and a wet fart of an explosion

Well, technically, that *was* an explosion.

On Monday, January 4, 1999, recently crowned WCW World Champion Kevin Nash was scheduled to defend his newly won belt against the man he defeated for it, Goldberg. Nash would instead take on his fellow nWo co-founder, "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan. Hulk hadn't been seen on WCW television for weeks.

Throughout the episode, the announcers hyped up this "once in a lifetime" match and what it meant to the "history of our sport" and things like that. Well, when it came time for the match to happen, it went down like this:

That may be the most disappointing match finish ever. It's only because it took place in WCW that it isn't included on this list.

Also, the ending of the Kenny Omega/Jon Moxley Barbed Wire Deathmatch from AEW Revolution earlier this year. Yeah, it's easy to pile on the ending of this bout, considering how great it was up to that point but... come on...

Anyway, let's get to the list...

