5 most dominant female superstars in WWE history

WWE has long been a pioneer of women's wrestling. For many years, they have been at the forefront of giving women opportunities and breaking away from societal perceptions of women's wrestling.

The Women's Revolution took this to a whole new level, with WWE going all out to ensure that they showed the women were just as good as the men. However, the foundations were laid down by the female wrestlers of the past and built upon by those active today.

Some superstars led the charge more than others, ensuring that women's wrestling was level pegging with its male counterpart. These women dominated the sport and set the standards everyone else had to aim for.

In that regard, here are five of the most dominant female superstars WWE has ever seen.

#5. On our list of the five most dominant female WWE Superstars: Asuka

Asuka broke records left, right and centre

In her prime, Asuka was among the most dominant superstars in WWE history, male or female. She went undefeated for more matches than the legendary Goldberg and was NXT Women's Champion for a very long time.

Until 2018, Asuka was never pinned or submitted and ended up smashing multiple records. She became the longest-reigning women's champion of any WWE promotion and only lost the title due to injury.

The Japanese superstar's streak came to an end after a staggering 914 days when she lost to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34. However, there is no denying that when it came to dominance in the ring, no one was ready for Asuka.

#4. Trish Stratus

Trish is firmly in the Stratusphere as far as female wrestlers are concerned

Trish Stratus is arguably the greatest female WWE Superstar of all time. Fans and wrestlers have hailed her as the cornerstone and torchbearer of women's wrestling.

Stratus is a seven-time women's champion and a Hall of Famer. She has mixed it up with the very best of her time and has been an inspiration to female wrestlers today. Superstars like Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Mandy Rose have all cited Trish Stratus as their role model.

The former Hardcore Champion's dominance in the ring was second to none. She is rightly considered an all-time great for said dominance, transcending greatness with her legacy.

#3. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch's rise was unprecedented in WWE history. No female superstar had quite the organic transition into megastardom as she did. When The Man arrived, the company and women's wrestling took a giant leap forward.

Lynch ran away with her success and popularity and became a history-maker and game changer. She won the first-ever WrestleMania main event headlined by women, walking out with both Women's Championships after scoring a pin on Ronda Rousey.

Since then, The Man has been a trailblazer for many aspiring wrestlers, not just female ones. She was also one of the most legendary champions the promotion has ever seen, taking on and beating all comers.

#2. Chyna

Chyna had a dominant and groundbreaking career

Chyna was a history-maker and one of the most dominant women to step foot in a WWE ring. Not only did she pave the path for women after her, but did it in historic and amazing fashion.

Chyna was a feminist icon who broke down barriers and inspired millions of women. She was the first woman to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match and was also the first and only woman to hold the Intercontinental Championship.

The former DX member is without doubt a pillar of women's wrestling. She shattered stereotypes left and right and did so in dominant fashion.

#1. Charlotte Flair

Like father, like daughter. Charlotte Flair is hands down one of the most dominant wrestlers to step foot in a WWE ring. She is a 13-time Women's Champion, having taken on and beaten every challenger there is.

There is nothing Flair hasn't done in the company. From becoming champion a record number of times to winning the Royal Rumble match, she is inching closer to matching Ric Flair's legacy. Indeed, she only needs to become Women's Champion three more times to tie her father's record of sixteen world titles.

The Queen is well and truly one of the most dominant women in the industry today. When she retires, she will have inserted herself into the all-timer conversation.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande