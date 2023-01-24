5 dream confrontations that could happen during the 2023 Royal Rumble match: Returning Legends, Past vs Future, Clash of the Titans, and more

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is just days away, and the company has planned blockbuster matches for the event.

The event's main attraction will be the Men's and Women's Rumble matches, where 30 competitors will battle to ensure a world championship opportunity at WrestleMania 39.

The event will be full of surprises and returns. So, without further ado, let’s take look at five dream confrontations that could happen during the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

#5. John Cena could confront Austin Theory

The company has been teasing a match between The Leader of the Cenation and Austin Theory for a long time.

At John Cena's 20th anniversary celebration, Theory showered him with harsh comments about his WWE appearance and persona. The clash continued as Cena also stated Theory to be the person he wants to face once he returns to the company.

Austin Theory has declared his entry into the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. If fans are lucky enough, they could witness the company's past and future tease a possible WrestleMania match. The moment is easily a dream scenario for all the new generation of WWE fans.

#4. The father-and-son dream confrontation

Dominik Mysterio made a difficult decision and betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, at Clash at the Castle in 2022 and joined Judgment Day.

The company has been teasing a match between the father and son for a long time. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley previously assaulted the masked wrestler at his house. The two even tried a similar act but failed as Dominik was arrested.

Both Rey and Dominik have confirmed their spot in the Men's Royal Rumble match and will seemingly tease their possible WrestleMania match. The two could confront each other and engage in a physical battle to hype the fans for a dream match at The Show of Shows.

#3. John Cena and Logan Paul

Another John Cena match currently in the rumors is with YouTube Sensation and WWE Superstar Logan Paul.

Logan Paul famously talked about his desire to face the 16-time world champion during his podcast. He also stated that he has already conveyed his wish to Triple H. If things work well, Logan could make a much-awaited return during the 2023 Royal Rumble match and confront Cena.

The two could battle, and one could eliminate the other to set up a WrestleMania feud. Logan Paul's fans will love this dream confrontation.

#2. Brock Lesnar and GUNTHER

Brock Lesnar's current rival, Bobby Lashley, has declared his entry for the 2023 Men's Rumble. The duo will likely build towards a future match at the event.

However, fans could also get an Easter Egg as GUNTHER has also enrolled himself in the Royal Rumble match. Needless to say, the current Intercontinental Champion has portrayed a dominant persona similar to Brock Lesnar.

The two Titans could have a brief confrontation during the match to tease a future encounter. They could have a match at WrestleMania Hollywood if Lesnar's rivalry with Lashley wraps up at Elimination Chamber 2023.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin could confront The Rock during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble match

The Rock has been heavily rumored to enter and win the Men's Rumble to set up a dream match with Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was also seen training to get back in shape for a possible match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. If both aspire to headline the show, they will enter the Royal Rumble match.

The two could have a brief confrontation to bring back all the memories from their rivalry in The Attitude Era. The two legends back in the ring face-to-face will be a dream confrontation.

Which of these confrontations will most likely happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

