5 dream feuds for Stephanie McMahon in WWE

Stephanie McMahon has carved a path of immense success both inside and outside the squared circle. Inside the ring, Stephanie has portrayed multiple roles with ease. Outside, she's a successful businesswoman and currently serves as the Chief Brand Officer of WWE.

Stephanie made her WWE debut in 1999. As part of a storyline, she was abducted by The Undertaker, who was the leader of The Ministry of Darkness at the time, only to be saved by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

McMahon then formed an on-screen alliance with her real-life husband, Triple H, during a period known as the McMahon-Helmsley Era. She won the WWE Women's Championship by beating Jacqueline and successfully defended the title against Lita.

In 2001, Stephanie served as the co-leader of The Alliance, an on-screen collection of ECW and WCW stars formed to overthrow Vince McMahon's WWE. She then took on the General Manager role of SmackDown in 2002-2003 and RAW in 2008-2009.

Her last on-screen role was as the head of a heel faction called The Authority with her husband Triple H from 2013-2015. Stephanie continues to make sporadic appearances and briefly served as the commissioner of RAW in 2016.

An influential figure in wrestling, her fans will surely hope to see Stephanie step into the ring again. In this article, we look at five dream feuds for Stephanie McMahon in WWE.

#5. Alexa Bliss vs. Stephanie McMahon

The contest between one of the finest performers of the present generation in Alex Bliss against a veteran in Stephanie McMahon will be one for the ages.

Bliss, a former five-time WWE Women's Champion, is one of the best talents on the current roster. Her athleticism is second to none.

Alexa and Stephanie have never squared off in the past, making this contest an epic first. The WWE Universe will surely be served a treat if this dream match were to take place.

