5 dream matches for Awesome Kong against current WWE Superstars

Awesome Kong was inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame this weekend at Bound For Glory 2021. She has had a legendary career spanning WWE, IMPACT Wrestling and AEW, as well as stints in Japan. Kong has to be considered among the most influential female wrestlers of the past two decades.

Awesome Kong also had a landmark rivalry with Gail Kim in IMPACT Wrestling that has to be considered among the greatest feuds in the history of the business. The two women put the Knockouts division on the map and headlined episodes of IMPACT on Spike TV at a time when Sting, Kurt Angle and AJ Styles were top stars. Although her stint in WWE was short, she still made a mark as Kharma as well.

With her official retirement and induction into the IMPACT Hall of Fame, the chance to see the remarkable star in the ring with the exceptional WWE women's division is all but gone.

With that in mind, it is fun to think about all the dream matches left on the table. In this article, let's take a look at the five dream matches for Awesome Kong against current WWE Superstars.

5) Nia Jax - WWE

Awesome Kong is the monster heel that other female competitors have been based on, including WWE Superstars. When thinking of the monster female heels in the company, Nia Jax has to be included high on the list. The Irrestable Force is powerful and has run roughshod over most of the roster since her debut in NXT.

Jax very rarely squares off with anyone who can match her size and power. However, Awesome Kong would do just that in a major way. Despite her size in comparison to most of the competitors she faced in her prime, Kong was an accomplished worker who made everything she did in the ring look like it was destroying her opposition, but she didn't have the history of Nia Jax.

Jax has been described by many fans as an unsafe worker during her stint in WWE, injuring the likes of Kairi Sane, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and, most notoriously, Becky Lynch. She has lacked the poise that Awesome Kong possesses. This dream match would be greatly beneficial to Nia and allow Kong to help her inside the squared circle. This would be a battle of two dominant superstars going head to head.

Edited by Kevin Christopher Sullivan