5 dream matches for Braun Strowman outside of WWE

Braun Strowman was one of the biggest surprises in terms of WWE releases this year. The Monster Among Men is a former WWE World Champion and was seemingly one of their top stars.

Since his release, he has indicated that he's open to bookings but we are yet to see the giant wrestler make an appearance for another wrestling promotion. This has led people to wonder where he'll end up, and when he'll end up wherever that is.

But what people should really be thinking about is who they'd like to see Braun Strowman wrestling. A big deal has been made about the matchups that are possible because of the 'forbidden door' being opened. However, being a free agent is the ultimate 'forbidden door'. Anything is possible.

So, here are five wrestlers outside of WWE that are dream opponents for Braun Strowman.

#5. Kenny Omega takes on the giant Braun Strowman in AEW

Kenny Omega is arguably the best in the world. He's been killing it as AEW's Champion and is also having great matches for pretty much every wrestling company under the sun (or just IMPACT and AAA).

However, none of Omega's opponents, as far as we can remember, have ever been as big as Braun Strowman. Therefore, it would definitely be interesting to see the two men square off in the squared circle.

Not just because Omega could very well get a classic match out of Strowman, which is better than we've ever seen from him. It's also because Strowman presents unique challenges we've never seen Omega need to overcome before. It's very rare he wrestles against anyone he can't hit with the One Winged Angel.

