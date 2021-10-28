5 more dream matches for Brock Lesnar outside WWE

Brock Lesnar is well and truly a phenomenon in the combat sports industry. Whether it be professional or amateur wrestling or MMA, Brock has conquered and slain his way to the throne. As a result, he represents a truly unique talent for the fact that he has dual-sports appeal and a legitimate prizefighter feel.

Since returning to professional wrestling in 2012, Brock Lesnar has fought dream matches against the likes of Triple H, John Cena, Randy Orton, The Undertaker, and Roman Reigns, whom he fought at this past Crown Jewel 2021.

While there remains an extensive list of dream matches for Brock Lesnar to engage in whilst with WWE, the growing and evolving nature of the independent scene makes for a plethora of dream matches for the Beast Incarnate outside WWE.

Let's once again delve into the dream realm and consider five more talents outside WWE for Brock Lesnar to conquer. Check out our previous list here.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Minoru Suzuki

Part of what makes Brock Lesnar the sporting phenomenon he is is his competitive run in mixed martial arts with UFC. In fact, so much was his success that when you ask fans about wrestlers who have made the switch, his name ranks among the very top.

With that being said, Minoru Suzuki is another name that is so often overlooked despite his proven MMA pedigree. Suzuki holds a 30-19 record in MMA, with wins over fellow dual-sports legends Jushin Liger and Ken Shamrock.

Both men have held championship gold in both sports, and have carved a legacy of broken bodies. The likes of Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) have fallen victim to both Brock Lesnar in WWE and Minoru Suzuki in NJPW in brutal affairs.

And despite Brock's run with NJPW as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, we are still yet to see the two masochists stand opposite one another.

