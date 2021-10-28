×
Create
Notifications

5 more dream matches for Brock Lesnar outside WWE

Brock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam 2021
Brock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam 2021
Max Everett
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon 1
Modified Oct 28, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Listicle

Brock Lesnar is well and truly a phenomenon in the combat sports industry. Whether it be professional or amateur wrestling or MMA, Brock has conquered and slain his way to the throne. As a result, he represents a truly unique talent for the fact that he has dual-sports appeal and a legitimate prizefighter feel.

Since returning to professional wrestling in 2012, Brock Lesnar has fought dream matches against the likes of Triple H, John Cena, Randy Orton, The Undertaker, and Roman Reigns, whom he fought at this past Crown Jewel 2021.

"I think someday that match with Brock Lesnar still could happen."See the full interview with former #WWE Champion @JinderMahal! youtube.com/watch?v=O5uxbF… https://t.co/HUstCn4f6x

While there remains an extensive list of dream matches for Brock Lesnar to engage in whilst with WWE, the growing and evolving nature of the independent scene makes for a plethora of dream matches for the Beast Incarnate outside WWE.

Let's once again delve into the dream realm and consider five more talents outside WWE for Brock Lesnar to conquer. Check out our previous list here.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Minoru Suzuki

The battle between Bryan Danielson and Minoru Suzuki didn't disappoint at all! https://t.co/HeX8atFt26

Part of what makes Brock Lesnar the sporting phenomenon he is is his competitive run in mixed martial arts with UFC. In fact, so much was his success that when you ask fans about wrestlers who have made the switch, his name ranks among the very top.

With that being said, Minoru Suzuki is another name that is so often overlooked despite his proven MMA pedigree. Suzuki holds a 30-19 record in MMA, with wins over fellow dual-sports legends Jushin Liger and Ken Shamrock.

Both men have held championship gold in both sports, and have carved a legacy of broken bodies. The likes of Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) have fallen victim to both Brock Lesnar in WWE and Minoru Suzuki in NJPW in brutal affairs.

And despite Brock's run with NJPW as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, we are still yet to see the two masochists stand opposite one another.

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Arjun
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी