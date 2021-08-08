5 dream matches for Bronson Reed outside of WWE

Bronson Reed is a former NXT North American Champion and was reportedly getting prepped for a main roster callup after several dark matches before RAW and SmackDown tapings. This is why it surprised many when he was the first name to be apart of WWE's latest batch of releases made on August 6th, 2021.

The former WWE superstar was a hit on the independent scene known as J Rock. He debuted in NXT during the first Breakout Tournament in the summer of 2019. Bronson Reed defeated Dexter Lumis in the first round before losing to Cameron Grimes in the following round.

The Colossal defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship on the May 18th, 2021 NXT episode. While being champion, Bronson Reed and NXT Champion Karrion Kross had main roster tryouts in dark matches before RAW and SmackDown tapings. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott beat Reed to win the North American Title on the June 29th episode of NXT.

His loss of the title so soon after winning it was seen as a move to prepare for his eventual arrival on the WWE main roster. With his shocking release, The Colossal seems ready to explore what is next in his career. In this article, let's take a look at five dream matches for Bronson Reed outside of WWE.

#5 Bronson Reed vs. Josh Alexander (IMPACT Wrestling)

In his first official tweet following his WWE release, Bronson Reed tagged many promotions, teasing where he will head next. IMPACT Wrestling was among the companies tagged in this post and has a number of stars who would make tantalizing encounters for the former NXT North American Champion.

The current IMPACT X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander, has been on a spectacular run. The Walking Weapon has been in several showstealing matches against the likes of Ace Austin, El Phantasmo and Black Taurus. He has also been in a Match of the Year candidate against TJP in an Iron Man Match.

With Bronson Reed potentially arriving at IMPACT Wrestling, Alexander could find his next challenger in The Colossal. The X-Division is known for having no limits and has featured competitors of larger sizes. Samoa Joe was famously one of the most memorable X-Division Champions in company history. Reed could follow in his footsteps.

Josh Alexander would find a formidable obstacle in Bronson Reed, but it would be one that he is fully prepared for. Alexander's versatile style has shown that he can beat any opponent with his expert technical prowess and suplex even the bigger challengers. He can also take to the air to beat an individual. With the abilities of both men, this would be a great contest worthy of X-Division greatness.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush