5 dream matches Eddie Guerrero could have had in WWE

Eddie Guerrero is one of the greatest entertainers ever to step foot in the squared circle. His infectious personality and in-ring abilities were second to none. He was adored by the WWE Universe.

Tragically, Eddie passed away in 2005. There was a plethora of opponents he did not get to face. Imagine the incredible match-ups he could have had if he was still performing, especially with the current talented roster.

That being said, let's look at five dream matches Eddie Guerrero could have had in WWE.

#5 Eddie Guerrero vs. Dominik Mysterio

This one pretty much writes itself. Following on from the infamous Custody of Dominik ladder match at SummerSlam 2005, Dominik Mysterio could seek answers. Dominik is now an active performer, and he and Eddie Guerrero could've settled their animosity in the ring.

There are plenty of directions the feud could go in, but that match itself would continue the legacy of the Lucha Libre feud between Mysterio and Guerrero. It would be a Mentor vs. Tutor type match, but with the story of 2005 looming, it would be an intense affair.

Even though Dominik was only 8-years old at the time of the SummerSlam 2005 match, he still remembers Eddie Guerrero fondly:

"He was just such a good guy, you know? Seeing him with my dad, they were best friends. And I remember in between takes that we would do of vignettes, he would give me Twizzlers, Red Vines, Lemonheads, bunch of candy. I wish he was there that day [to see my debut]... We miss him, we love him. He’s one of the greatest of all time," Dominik Mysterio said. (h/t Wrestling-Edge)

Rey Mysterio would also have a role to play as he would become embroiled in the war between his son and one of his best friends. Maybe he could've even been the Special Guest Referee to add more drama. The possibilities would be endless.

Some of the best storylines in WWE have been those that blur the line between fiction and reality. This continuing story would take it to another level.

