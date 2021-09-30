5 dream matches for Edge outside of WWE

The fairytale of Edge's return at the 2020 Royal Rumble 10 years after he was told he was never going to be able to wrestle again was the stuff of dreams. Having won it all even before his career was marred by injuries, Edge is a legend of the business and has more than proven his pedigree within the WWE.

His retirement was a bitter reminder that in wrestling nothing is forever, but inversely his return showed that wrestling can be the stuff of dreams. The Hall of Famer has had dream feuds realised since his return, clashing with two-thirds of the SHIELD in Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

But even though Edge still has a plethora of talent within WWE to stage dream showdowns, such as AJ Styles and Sami Zayn for example; it has to be said that there is a broad list of talent outside of WWE that given the chance, would tear the house down at any given moment.

Should Edge at any point find himself outside the boundaries of WWE, here are 5 Dream Opponents he should stand opposite.

#5. Christian Cage vs Edge for "One More Match"

Credit: Impact Wrestling ¦ Christian Cage holds the Impact World Title

It's a no-brainer really. Edge rose to prominence standing next to the current Impact World Champion as his tag-team partner and best friend, and as such Christian and Edge will forever have an intertwined career.

This was shown as recently as this year's Royal Rumble, where Christian similarly made his return from an injury-forced retirement to enter the match eventually won by Edge, embracing his best friend in a genuinely heartfelt moment.

Unlike Edge, however, Christian's return didn't spark another run within WWE, with him instead making his way to AEW and Impact to challenge the belt collector, Kenny Omega.

It makes too much sense for Edge to stand opposite his long-time partner should he find himself outside of the WWE, their history speaks volumes and tells the tale of two legends who find their careers intertwined and destined to run alongside each other.

Edited by Daniel Wood