5 dream matches for Edge before he retires

After nine years away from the business, Edge made a shocking return at Royal Rumble 2020. Not even a bicep injury could keep him away as he returned to win the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

With the Rated R Superstar seemingly on limited time with this triumphant comeback, it is paramount that WWE takes advantage of this and capitalizes on high-profile dream bouts.

The past two years have not even scratched the surface of what's possible with the Ultimate Opportunist.

At this year's Royal Rumble, the WWE Hall of Famer sees himself outside the titular matchup and in a mixed tag team contest with his wife Beth Phoenix against The Miz and Maryse.

When he is done with this feud, it will be interesting to see who his next opponent will be. In this article, let's take a look at five dream matches for Edge before he retires.

5) Edge vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa has had an interesting WWE career. He has fought from various injuries, including an ACL in 2017 and neck surgery in 2019. The latter injury gives the Blackheart a significant connection to the Rated R Superstar.

During Ciampa's documentary on the WWE Network, there was a moment shown with the Ultimate Opportunist, and Tommaso Ciampa spoke about neck surgeries. Both men had to push themselves to return from these career-threatening injuries.

Tommaso Ciampa is coming off his loss of the NXT Championship to Bron Breakker. Despite aligning with his former rival to set up a tag team showdown with Legado Del Fantasma, there are new options to explore in his career on the main roster.

A dream match with the former WWE Champion may give Ciampa a real chance for superstardom, whether win or lose.

