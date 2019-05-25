5 Dream matches for Brock Lesnar with current WWE Superstars

WWE should make this match happen

The Beast Brock Lesnar has done almost everything in WWE that a mortal being can do. From winning multiple championships to defeating Undertaker at WrestleMania, one can safely say that he is perhaps the best wrestler in the WWE ever.

Over the years, Lesnar has faced many legends and has defeated almost every one of them. He is also the youngest WWE Champion and the longest reigning World Champion in WWE over the last decade. Clearly, a wrestler of his stature needs equally good opponents who can challenge him tooth and nail.

Lesnar has had several worthy opponents throughout his career. However, among the new generation of wrestlers, there are still some who can give Brock Lesnar tough competition in a match. If a match occurs between Brock Lesnar and any of those stars, it would be nothing short of a dream match. Here are five such dream opponents for Brock Lesnar in WWE.

#5 Dolph Ziggler

This match would be a blockbuster for sure

Dolph Ziggler shocked the entire WWE Universe when he attacked Kofi Kingston on SmackDown Live. However, it would be much more meaningful if WWE decides to book a match between Dolph Ziggler and Brock Lesnar. If Ziggler wins the WWE title, it would be a perfect opportunity for Brock Lesnar to cash his Money in the Bank contract on Dolph Ziggler.

Both Ziggler and Brock Lesnar are veterans in the WWE. However, it is really sad that they never got to face each other. These two wrestlers would stop at nothing until they decimate one another. This match would be much more than just a dream match. Ziggler, as we all know, is the master of promos and thus the build-up to this match would be phenomenal. Also, the wrestling skills that both Brock Lesnar and Dolph Ziggler have acquired over the years would make this match as one of the classic matches of all times.

