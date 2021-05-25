5 dream matches for John Cena outside WWE

John Cena is one of the most famous wrestlers of all time. For the past two decades, he has been one of the most prominent WWE Superstars and has managed to make the top of the WWE roster his home.

In WWE, Cena was indomitable, so much so that the fact that he never lost became a joke among fans. Always one of the more controversial superstars who attracted love as much as hate, Cena made himself an indisputable part of the conversation when talking about dream matches in the wrestling scene.

Over the last five years, John Cena has taken a step back from actively participating in wrestling. While the superstar has achieved a lot in WWE, there's still a lot that he is yet to achieve in the wrestling world.

Now that he is no longer an active part of WWE, he could explore the indie wrestling scene, where he could look to emulate his achievements in WWE. Seeing Cena outside WWE would also be a unique experience for fans, and there are quite a few wrestlers with whom he could have dream matches.

The following are five dream matches for John Cena outside WWE.

#5 Zack Sabre Jr. vs. John Cena

Zack Sabre Jr.

John Cena is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and over the years he has developed his technical ability in the ring. However, if there's one wrestler that could put Cena's technical abilities to the test, it would be Zack Sabre Jr.

The British Master is thought to be one of the best technical wrestlers in the world thanks to his incredible arsenal of submission offense. At the same time, the fact that he does not really look like a dangerous superstar, adds to his image.

He is thought to be a master of tying up his opponents in the ring and can counter anything that they throw at him. Sabre Jr. is also an amazing heel, and a match between him and Cena would be a sight to behold.

