5 Dream matches that AEW needs to book

Matthew Wilkinson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 640 // 04 Jul 2019, 03:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling is now two shows into its journey as a professional wrestling company and so far...so good.

Demand for ALL OUT is extremely high right now, the focus now for AEW is on maintaining the same level of excitement.

Both PPV's have been very entertaining and have been well received by fans with each card being stacked with top matches, including some serious dream matches. From the Young Bucks taking on the Lucha Brothers to Kenny Omega mixing it up with Chris Jericho, AEW hasn't held back yet.

The company might only be a few months into this journey, but an impressive roster has already been put together and AEW boasts a lot of potential dream matches that are sure to help sell out future events.

But what are the five matches the company needs to do?

#5 MJF vs Hangman Page

Will Hangman silence MJF?

So far, both MJF and Hangman Page have been booked incredibly strong by AEW and it is clear to see that they are going to be two of the stars to watch when the show hits television screens in Fall.

MJF is an arrogant heel with brilliant microphone skills, whilst Hangman Page has won the fans over and is already in line for a shot at the AEW World Championship.

The two men have had interactions on both of the AEW shows so far, including being involved in the same fatal-four-way at Fyter Fest, but there has yet to be a strict one-on-one match between them.

Advertisement

With Page's next two matches already being confirmed, as he takes on Kip Sabian at Fight For The Fallen and Chris Jericho at ALL OUT, this storyline is one that might be put on the backburner for a while.

However, when the weekly television show begins, bringing them back together to feud should be a must for AEW, finally giving fans the pay-off match between them.

1 / 5 NEXT