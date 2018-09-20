Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Dream Matches that might happen at Survivor Series 2018

Sumit Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
20 Sep 2018

Survivor Series is approaching us fast. WWE always treats us with great match-ups at this particular pay-per-view and it is expected to be no different this year too.

The grand PPV has been marketed as a showdown between Raw and SmackDown since the brand split, which has been a great move. This year, we could see this trend continue.

With that being said, let us look at '5 dream matches that might happen at Survivor Series 2018'.

#5 Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler vs The New Day

<p>
Ziggler & McIntyre are the most dominant tag team in WWE right now

A match between Raw Tag Champs Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre and SmackDown Tag Champs New Day might very well be in the works for Survivor Series.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are no doubt the best tag team in WWE right now. The team has been dominating the tag team division on Raw since their arrival in April this year. They recently won the Tag Team Championships from the B-Team and, now, would definitely look to live up to the hype of being the new generation's Shawn Michaels and Diesel.

On the other hand, New Day, too, recently won the tag titles from the Bludgeon Brothers. They have been one of the best tag teams over the past few years and have wowed us with some great performances inside the squared circle.

An encounter between these two would surely tear the house down and star as a dream match on any matchcard.

