5 dream matches for The Rock outside WWE we may never get to see

The Rock is one of the most-famous names ever to step foot in a WWE ring. He made his name during the Attitude Era, and then in Hollywood becoming a global movie superstar.

As fans, we always talk about dream matches that we'd like to someday see. Thankfully, with The Rock, we've seen a handful happen during his tenure in WWE. Star-studded matches against Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, John Cena and Brock Lesnar, to name a few.

After being out of the ring for 8 years, The Rock returned to face John Cena and didn't miss a beat. He gave the fans one of his best matches at WrestleMania 28 and broke PPV records for the WWE. Once again proving that he is one of the greatest draws and talents of all time pic.twitter.com/K8s6Lkuczw — Wrestling For Life (@WrestlingForLi6) July 21, 2021

But what about outside of WWE? Who would we want to see The Rock be pitted against, and who would we want to see go one-on-one with 'The Great One'. Of course, with The Rock's matches extremely limited these days, it's unlikely we'll ever get to see any of them come to fruition.

But with that being said, let's take a look at five dream matches for The Rock outside of WWE that we may never get to see.

#5 The Rock vs. Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37

As of this writing, Daniel Bryan's WWE contract has expired, leaving him a free agent. Of course, speculation is rife that he may be joining AEW. Which means he is now officially 'outside WWE' to appear on this list as a dream match to face The Rock.

What a clash it would be. Bryan is by far one of the most stellar performers of the modern era in WWE, and on the independents before WWE, making him one of the all time greats. Interestingly, both men have previously spoken about the possibility of a match.

Daniel Bryan has been quoted saying on Twitter, in regards to The Rock and his role in the Disney film Moana:

"I would love to do a match with The Rock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to “You’re Welcome.” And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day"

The Rock responded in true Brahma Bull fashion via the same platform:

"I can see the writing on this wall from miles away – I’ll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad! Let’s do it"

The two would certainly deliver a match for the ages. We can already see Daniel Bryan going in for the Running Knee, only to be stopped by The Rock delivering the Rock Bottom. As long as we don't see anything Moana themed, we should be in for a treat.

Sadly, it appears on the list because it is a match that we may never get to see. Bryan is rumored to be AEW bound, and The Rock is set to face Roman Reigns in what may be his last-ever match.

I can see the writing on this wall from miles away - I’ll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad 🌺 😂 💪🏾

Let’s do it.

And congrats brother on the new arrival. We’re thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam 🙏🏾❤️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 6, 2020

