5 dream matches the WWE should pull the trigger on right now

These are the matches that every WWE fan wants to see.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 23:03 IST

These are dream matches for a reason

Ahh, dream matches in professional wrestling. No matter what fans might agree or disagree on, there are some matches which are universally considered dream matches, and you can’t say a bad word about any of them. Like Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker at Wrestlemania. It’s the perfect dream match come to fruition.

With the state of the current WWE roster, there are many dream matches which could be extremely beneficial to the individuals involved. After all, things haven’t looked great since Wrestlemania 33, and the company could use a real pick me up through one or all of these matches.

If the WWE decides to take the plunge on these matches, there is a guarantee of great angles, rivalries, stories, and most importantly, a massive boost in the money. And, at the end of the day, isn’t that what everything boils down to?

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 dream matches the WWE should pull the trigger on right now:

Please Note: We have included one tag team match, one women’s division match, one upper mid-card match, and two main event matches.

#5 Women’s Division: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

The two have had a legendary feud in NXT

The Monday Night Raw Women’s Division is struggling at the moment with both Sasha Banks and Bayley involved in some terrible segments over the past few weeks. The Boss’ talents are wasted against the likes of Alicia Fox while Bayley is stuck in that God-awful Kendo Stick on a Pole nonsense.

The best thing for both women – and the rest of the division – is to turn Sasha heel and put them up against each other to restore their broken reputations. They can tear the house down like the did during their time in NXT, and it will immediately raise the interest levels in the Women’s Division.

The Smackdown Live Women’s Division is fine because of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match, but Raw's really needs a pick me up, and this will be the match to give it that shot in the arm.