5 Dream matches for Will Ospreay in MLW

After making his presence known in NJPW and Revolution Pro, Will Ospreay will debut in MLW this December. The "real" IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is the leader of the United Empire and has firmly cemented their spot as one of the top stables in wrestling.

MLW has garnered attention with its debut on Vice TV last Wednesday with the Fightland event. Major League Wrestling will be in front of its biggest audience on the new network. MLW wrestlers must be excited to welcome a superstar of the caliber of Will Ospreay, who presents plenty of first-time matchups fans want to see.

With just two months away from Will Ospreay's arrival, it's an ideal time to look at all the potentially high-profile encounters that the Aerial Assassin presents in MLW. In this article, let's take a look at the five dream matches for Will Ospreay in MLW.

5) Calvin Tankman – MLW

Calvin Tankman has been a rising star in MLW since his arrival last year. Heavyweight Hustle was a standout on the independent scene and has taken Major League Wrestling by storm. He has beaten the likes of Zenshi and Laredo Kid since his arrival, as well as a recent victory over AEW's Lee Moriarty.

Will Ospreay officially moved from the junior heavyweight division to the heavyweights last year. He immediately scored one of his biggest wins over Zack Sabre Jr. to win the Revolution Pro British Heavyweight Championship. Since then, he won the 2021 New Japan Cup and parlayed that to a victory over Kota Ibushi to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Tankman has plenty of experience against smaller, agile opponents and could present a different challenge for Ospreay in MLW. Calvin is often the base for athletic challengers that fly all over before he smacks them out of the air. Ospreay will have to utilize his quickness and agility to overcome Heavyweight Hustle.

These two men have such diverse styles that could mesh well to create magic. Calvin Tankman has sneaky athleticism for a man of his size and a hard-hitting arsenal that could score him a knockout win. There aren't many in MLW that could provide such a formidable challenge for WIll Ospreay.

