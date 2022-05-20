5 dream matches for WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is now the biggest WWE event scheduled for the coming year. With WrestleMania 38 wrapping up last month, we are sure the company is already laying the groundwork for the next edition of the show.

It's definitely too early to predict the card for WrestleMania 39. However, taking a look at the current WWE landscape, you can see some traces of extreme long-term planning. From Cody Rhodes announcing that he wants to compete for the world title to Roman Reigns hinting that he wants to do something else, the possibilities for the future are endless.

Even if you think that's outlandish, part of the fun of being a wrestling fan is predicting what happens next. Fans love to book their favorite superstars in dream matches and feuds and set them on collision courses.

On that note, here are five possible high-profile matches that could take place at WrestleMania 39.

#5. On our list of potential dream matches for WrestleMania 39: Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar

Gunther vs. Lesnar is Unstoppable Force vs. Immovable Object

Gunther's arrival on the main roster has put everyone else on notice. Having arrived from NXT with a formidable reputation, he has lived up to it so far on SmackDown. It is only a matter of time before he gets caught up in a high-profile feud, but what if that feud is the biggest possible one this side of a world title match?

Imagine a scenario where Gunther vanquishes everyone in his path in the coming months and is undefeated heading into WrestleMania season. In the Royal Rumble match, he tosses out one superstar after another and looks set to win the whole thing, until Brock Lesnar's music hits.

Things spice up as Lesnar eliminates The Ring General, starting a heated feud between the two. It culminates in a grudge match at WrestleMania 39, where the newcomer will look to silence The Beast and continue on his path of destruction. The two superstars are top-tier performers, and a match between them would steal any show.

#4. Riddle vs. Randy Orton

WWE could split RK-Bro outta nowhere

WWE tag teams splitting is about as predictable as the tide. No matter how hot a team is, they will inevitably part ways, either mutually or through a shock betrayal.

RK-Bro is one of the best things about the WWE product today, but even they will be forced to split at some point. The most obvious way we see it happening is Randy Orton pulling a snake move and turning on Riddle. The goofy and lovable babyface against the evil Viper is a story that writes itself.

WWE can have the current RAW Tag Team Champions wrestle a heated grudge match at WrestleMania 39. The serious and broken Riddle stopping at nothing to teach the villainous Apex Predator a lesson will be must-see television, and given the caliber of the two superstars, a must-see contest as well.

#3. John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre

Cena vs. McIntyre is high on fans' wishlists

It baffles us as to how John Cena and Drew McIntyre have never had a singles match against each other. This rings true especially because McIntyre is one of the biggest stars in WWE today and Cena is, well, Cena.

McIntyre revealed to On Demand Entertainment last year that he would love to face Cena. He praised the 16-time World Champion and said that in his mind, it was the most high-profile contest he could think of.

"I hope it does happen. I've been around John since I was 22 years old. I just turned 36 and we've never had any singles match, which blows my mind. We've been in tag matches and multi-man matches, but never a singles match. Where I'm at today in my career and managing to reach the top of the industry after so many ups and downs, and where John is at, he's just on another level. He's conquered WWE, conquering Hollywood, but he still loves WWE more than anything and wants to come back and help and have those big matches. There's no bigger match, as far as I'm concerned than John Cena vs. McIntyre."

WWE could incorporate this into a storyline and have The Champ return for a showdown with The Scottish Warrior at WrestleMania 39. Cena throwing shade at McIntyre's not-so-impressive first stint in WWE would open the floodgates for an intense rivalry. The match itself would be a proper war between the two battle-hardened superstars.

#2. Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch

How we have not gotten a singles match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch yet is beyond us. The two women have been at loggerheads for a long time, but are yet to clash in a one-on-one match.

Rousey and Lynch are the two biggest stars in WWE's women's division today. Their rivalry began in 2018 and is still hot enough for the company to capitalize on four years later. They were supposed to clash at WrestleMania 35 before it was changed to a triple threat match featuring Charlotte Flair.

The last time the two women met, The Man pinned the former UFC star in the middle of the ring and stole her RAW Women's Championship. Rousey's quest for payback at a grand stage like WrestleMania 39 could define the feud, and fans could finally be treated to a contest years in the making.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

The second Cody Rhodes declared his intentions to do what his father couldn't and become world champion, fans started fantasy-booking a match between him and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Given how untouchable the latter has been, he may end up walking into WrestleMania 39 as champion.

Rhodes vs. Reigns is a dream match of unbelievable proportions, and a contest worthy of main-eventing any show. If WWE want to go all in on the Rhodes bandwagon, he has to knock off the very best in the business in The Tribal Chief. The American Nightmare is a credible challenger with momentum in spades, and is a logical choice to battle The Head of the Table.

Fans would eat up a clash between the two superstars, especially if it takes place on a big stage like WrestleMania 39. All Rhodes (sorry) lead to Reigns, and he should be the man to knock the champion off his perch and usher in a new era for the company.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande