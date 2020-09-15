5 WWE dream matches fans never got to witness

WWE has seen many dream matches throughout its long history. From Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant to The Rock vs. John Cena, WWE have displayed some of the biggest Superstars in history against one another on big stages. However, WWE has also missed out on many huge matches for a number of reasons.

In 1988, WWE attempted to give us Ric Flair vs. Macho Man Randy Savage at Summerslam. Years later, we also never got to witness Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Goldberg due to being in opposite promotions and then the career-ending neck injury of Austin.

In this article, we will discuss five dream matches in WWE we never got to see. This will be a list of Superstars who were in WWE at the same time, but we just never got to witness them clash due to a number of reasons. We will also list the WWE event that the dream match could have taken place.

#5 Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Wrestlemania 19)

This match is one that has been talked about for years. Back in 2002, Stone Cold Steve Austin was one of the top stars in WWE, but he was unhappy with the way he was being used.

On a random Monday Night RAW in June 2002, WWE advertised Austin against the rookie upstart "The Next Big Thing" Brock Lesnar in a King of The Ring qualifying match with no build-up. Feeling slighted by the company, Stone Cold decided to walk out on WWE without warning and would not return until the following year.

When Austin did return to RAW, Lesnar was a former WWE Champion and on the Smackdown brand. The two men would both be in big time matches at Wrestlemania 19 against The Rock and Kurt Angle respectively. However, we never got to see them clash one-on-one.

Austin and Brock would get into physical altercations ahead of Wrestlemania 20 when Lesnar would meet Goldberg with Stone Cold as the guest referee, but what if these two men had met at 'Mania in the year prior? A dream match at Wrestlemania 19 would have been a huge encounter that everyone would remember.

WWE could have used the real life circumstances that stopped their first contest to make this a deeply personal war as well. This would have been an intense physical contest that would have been a big time draw on the Wrestlemania stage.