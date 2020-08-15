5 Dream matches WWE could still book in 2020

The match card for WWE SummerSlam 2020 is shaping up nicely, with marquee matches including Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship) and Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (WWE Universal Championship) set to take place at the event.

Looking through the rest of the matches on the show, it appears that this year’s SummerSlam will mark the end of several long-term rivalries in WWE, including Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville, Asuka vs. Bayley/Sasha Banks and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins.

That means, once SummerSlam is over, WWE will almost certainly have to freshen up its storylines by booking new feuds as we approach the end of the year.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five dream matches that WWE could still realistically book in 2020.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley made it clear when he returned to WWE in 2018 that he wants to have a one-on-one match with Brock Lesnar.

Three months after his return, it looked as though Lashley was being set up as Lesnar’s WWE SummerSlam 2018 opponent when he entered into a No.1 contender's feud with Roman Reigns, but The Big Dog picked up the victory and went on to challenge The Beast for the Universal Championship.

I never ducked @BrockLesnar in college. I never had the chance to meet him earlier in @WWE. Never was in same #MMA organization. Now we're both here again in #WWE. I'm ready. Let's do it. I'd LOVE to fight Brock. Take that any way you want! — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 24, 2018

In February 2020, Lashley had another shot at potentially facing Lesnar when he took part in a Triple Threat match against Ricochet and Seth Rollins on RAW, with the winner going on to face Paul Heyman’s client in a WWE Championship match at Super ShowDown.

However, once again, The All Mighty was unable to walk away with the victory.

When could WWE book the match?

Although Brock Lesnar appears sporadically in WWE, he rarely goes longer than four months without competing in a match. His most recent match – versus Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 – was filmed almost five months ago, so it would be a surprise if The Beast did not show up again in WWE towards the end of the year.

Bobby Lashley’s recent defeat against McIntyre at Backlash did not harm his credibility as one of WWE’s toughest competitors. In fact, now that the Lana storyline is out the way and he has made his presence felt on RAW Underground, Lashley is looking more dominant now than he has in a long time.

If there is one person on the WWE roster who is the perfect next opponent for Lesnar in 2020, it is definitely Lashley.