5 dream opponents for Jon Moxley if he ever returns to WWE 

Jon Moxley left WWE in April 2019 due to creative differences with Vince McMahon.

The move turned out to be a wise one, as Moxley went on to become the heart and soul of AEW.

The former Dean Ambrose is currently amongst the best wrestlers in the world. He is a beloved figure within the wrestling community, which was evident from the support he received when he returned to Dynamite earlier this week.

Whenever people have asked the AEW superstar about a possible return to WWE, Mox has always replied with a "No."

However, nothing is certain in professional wrestling.

CM Punk denied returning to professional wrestling for seven years before finally arriving in AEW in August 2021. Mox might also consider returning to his previous promotion in the future, even if it's just for a one-off appearance.

In this article, let's look at five superstars Jon Moxley can face if he ever returns to WWE.

#5. Riddle vs. Jon Moxley could be a great match

Jon Moxley's character in WWE was all about entertaining the fans with comedic stuff. But whenever his back was pushed against the wall, Ambrose knew how to retaliate.

RAW Superstar Riddle is also similar to the Lunatic Fringe. He is very laid back most of the time. But when pushed too far, Riddle can punish anybody with his flurry of MMA strikes.

Moxley, whose current gimmick is far superior to his WWE character, wouldn't appreciate Riddle's goofy mannerisms if the two ever faced each other.

The Original Bro would remind Mox of everything he hated about his Dean Ambrose persona, leading to a conflict between the two men.

