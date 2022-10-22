5 dream showdowns WWE could be planning for 2023

2022 has been a monumental year for WWE so far - from Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan becoming the company's new co-CEO following Vince McMahon's retirement to Triple H's coronation as the head of the creative department. Furthermore, this year has been a huge success for the company commercially.

On another note, given we are in the latter part of the year, the company has seemingly started planning for 2023. Apart from the murmurs of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39, WWE is reportedly planning some mouthwatering bouts featuring some high-profile names for 2023.

Furthermore, with the likes of Randy Orton and Big E reportedly returning in January 2023, several dream showdowns could be in store for fans next year.

The following piece will look at five dream showdowns that the promotion could be planning for 2023.

#5. Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

A recent report has revealed that WWE is planning a mouth-watering clash between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 39. However, this might very well be for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Big Time Becks has been sidelined due to an injury following her loss against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. The former Champion suffered a separated shoulder in her match against The EST.

On another note, the Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match at Extreme Rules PLE to win the Championship. Expect the company to build her as an insurmountable force only for Becky to try and stop her in her stride at The Show of Shows next year.

#4. Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic



Read more down below. Reports indicate that there is "a lot of concern" within WWE about Randy Orton's back injury. Orton hasn't been seen since the May 20th edition of SmackDown, it was then revealed that he was dealing with a serious back injury which required surgery.Read more down below. Reports indicate that there is "a lot of concern" within WWE about Randy Orton's back injury. Orton hasn't been seen since the May 20th edition of SmackDown, it was then revealed that he was dealing with a serious back injury which required surgery.Read more down below.👇 https://t.co/cEkob7esyK

Randy Orton has been out of action due to a back injury since May 2022. The Apex Predator last featured in a Tag Team Titles Unification match against The Usos alongside Matt Riddle.

However, it didn't turn out too well for RK-Bro as they succumbed following an interruption from Roman Reigns. Orton was brutally attacked and decimated by The Bloodline following the match.

Hence, there's no denying the fact that things are far from over between Orton and The Tribal Chief. Fans can expect the former WWE Champion to look to exact revenge on The Tribal Chief upon his return.

While the duo were reportedly set to clash against each other at SummerSlam 2022, it didn't come to fruition due to Orton's injury. However, a high-profile showdown between these gargantuan names of the company could be on the cards for 2023.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE to attack Bobby Lashley on RAW following Extreme Rules 2022. Following that, WWE booked the duo in a match at Crown Jewel. Truth be told, it was refreshing to see the creative team book Lesnar in a non-title feud for once.

A recent report has suggested that Triple H doesn't see The Beast becoming a WWE Champion once again. This could mean that we could see The Beast in some money feuds in the time to come. One such feud could be against John Cena.

Cena and Lesnar have had quite a few wars in the past. Their rivalry has been one of the most fierce and intense in the history of WWE. Thus, the company could reignite it once again, leading to a massive match in 2023.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

As you may know, the rumor mill has been buzzing with speculations of a mouth-watering bout between Roman Reigns and The Rock at The Show of Shows next year. While nothing seems final yet, we certainly seem to be headed in that direction.

The Rock clashing with Roman Reigns has all the ingredients to be a blockbuster. The creative team could weave an interesting storyline surrounding the feud, leading to a blockbuster bout at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Undisputed Universal Champion has had an impressive run on the blue brand so far, with some massive wins over the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre and many more. However, many believe that his dominant run could potentially come to an end at WrestleMania 39 against The Rock.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Cody Rhodes appears to be a little ahead of schedule in healing, but there’s no firm date for a return this early.



Originally the idea of Royal Rumble looked good. Perhaps Day 1 since it’s in Atlanta.



- WON Cody Rhodes appears to be a little ahead of schedule in healing, but there’s no firm date for a return this early. Originally the idea of Royal Rumble looked good. Perhaps Day 1 since it’s in Atlanta. - WON https://t.co/gVlE5fiH5e

Cody Rhodes has been off WWE TV since Hell in a Cell 2022 due to a torn pectoral muscle. However, a recent report has revealed that The American Nightmare could return to the company at Rumble next year.

Given how Cody was booked as a force to reckon with upon his return, it won't be surprising if WWE decides to have The American Nightmare win the Royal Rumble 2023 to main event WrestleMania 39 in a dream match against Roman Reigns.

A potential match between The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare has been speculated upon by fans since the latter's return to the promotion. Expect it to blow off the charts if/when it happens.

Should WWE book a potential match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

